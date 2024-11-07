METCASE Launches Smart New Colors For Its TECHNOMET Premium Instrument Enclosures

New TECHNOMET enclosures color combination.

Metcase's TECHNOMET enclosures now come in a sleek new color scheme: traffic white with traffic gray bezels. They are available in an extensive range of sizes including sloping-front versions.

TECHNOMET front panels.

Anodized aluminum front panels are recessed in the TECHNOMET front bezel – protecting the controls and displays. All fixings are hidden by snap-on trims.

Customized TECHNOMET enclosures.

TECHNOMET enclosures can be supplied fully customized to customers' individual requirements.

Premium TECHNOMET instrument enclosures are now available in a smart new color scheme which matches modern instrumentation and electronic systems.

We've added a great new colour combination that works even better with the design language of today's electronics equipment.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These elegant desktop and portable enclosures are ideal for medical and wellness electronics, test and measurement, industrial control, peripheral devices and interfaces, switchboxes, communications and laboratory equipment.

The new color choice is traffic white (RAL 9016) for the main case with traffic gray A (RAL 7042) bezels. It complements the existing standard options of either light gray (RAL 7035) or anthracite (RAL 7016). Custom colors are also available.

TECHNOMET aluminium enclosures feature a modern, cohesive design. Diecast front and rear bezels fit flush with the main case body. Snap-on trims hide the fixing screws. The enclosures can be specified either with or without a bail arm that doubles as a desk stand. Larger sizes (5.91″ high) also offer the option of ABS side handles for easy portability. Three sizes can be specified with a sloping front.

All the enclosures have ventilation slots in the base and removable rear panel as standard. This panel is recessed to protect switches and connectors. The anodised front panel (accessory) is also recessed for displays and keypads.

Inside, the base panel is fitted with four M3 PCB mounting pillars, and the chassis is pre-punched for fitting snap-in PCB guides (accessories) in three, five, seven or nine positions. All the case panels have M4 threaded pillars for earth connections. The enclosures are supplied with four modern ABS feet with non-slip pads.

TECHNOMET is available in 11 standard sizes from 8.86" x 7.87" x 2.95" to 13.78" x 12.60" x 5.91". Accessories include front panels, PCB guides and PCB/panel fixing screws (M3).

METCASE can supply TECHNOMET fully customized. Services include custom sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, and photo-quality digital printing.

SEAN J BAILEY
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
TECHNOMET Instrument Enclosures – Technical Video

About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

