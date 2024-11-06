CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Fahd Hamidaddin delivered the WTM opening remarks, highlighting the transformative power of tourism in connecting people, changing perspectives, and fueling economies Saudi Tourism showcased the BETA version of SARA – an AI powered digital human created to represent Saudi as a brand ambassador, a travel companion and personal concierge. Saudi’s Minister of Tourism, His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, unveiled Saudi’s newest coastal tourism destination - Saudi Red Sea - an undiscovered coastal marvel with 1,800km of coastline offering Arabian adventures across three distinct regions

Saudi Red Sea: The Undiscovered Coastal Marvel Launched to Trade at WTM London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, officially opened the Saudi Pavilion on the first day of the 2024 World Travel Market (WTM), with Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Fahd Hamidaddin, and UK Minister for Tourism Sir Chris Bryant.With an on-stand celebration, His Excellency inaugurated Saudi’s newest coastal tourism destination - the Saudi Red Sea. NEOM, Amaala, Red Sea Global, Jeddah Historical and KAEC, were among the coastal destinations that were present on stand, showcasing the rich offerings of the new super destination.In an exclusive reveal, trade partners were introduced to the undiscovered coastal marvel that spans 1,800km of coastline with expansive on-land and in-water products. Across three distinct regions, each with its own character and breathtaking nature, the Saudi Red Sea offers stunning corals, pristine turquoise waters and one of the richest biomarine diversities in the world.The North area of the destination will focus on the luxury and beauty of the sea encompassing marquee destinations such as Neom, Sindalah and Amaala. The Centre is based around Jeddah, highlighting metropolis and fun at sea, along with midscale offerings. The South will focus on tradition, nature and cultural activities. A groundbreaking reveal for Saudi, the new destination is connected by air, ground and sea, pioneering regenerative tourism and pushing boundaries with its unparalleled blend of sustainability, modern luxury, and world class events.His Excellency said: “Saudi’s participation in World Travel Market is integral to our commitment to showcasing the Kingdom’s innovative and sustainable approach to tourism. Our rapid growth and record-breaking achievement positions Saudi as a leading destination for tourism and investment. I was delighted to launch the Saudi Red Sea to our trade partners, guests and visitors to the Saudi Village pavilion, highlighting the undiscovered beauty that awaits visitors to Saudi.”CEO of STA, Fahd Hamidaddin, commented: “There is only one Saudi Red Sea and today we introduce this exciting new super destination first to our trade partners. The Saudi Red Sea - the longest vertical riviera and undiscovered coastal marvel - is home to over 1,000 islands, 500 dive sites, 300 coral species and 75 beaches. From luxury, to entertainment, to history and heritage, as well as adventures on land and sea, this unveiling demonstrates Saudi’s ambition to creating a diverse and dynamic destination, highlighting the country’s unique tourism offerings as another marquee destination in the authentic Home of Arabia.”As part of Saudi’s leading participation at WTM London, Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of STA, delivered the WTM opening remarks at the Yellow Theatre where he presented Saudi’s bold vision for the future of global tourism. He spoke about the transformative power of tourism in connecting people, changing perspectives, and fueling economies and Saudi’s mission to create opportunities, drive growth and invite travelers to experience the authentic Heart of Arabia.Also, on the first day at WTM, Hazim Al-Hazmi, President of Europe and Americas Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority, participated in a panel discussion with industry leaders on ‘The Intersection of Entertainment, Events, and Leisure Travel.’ Reflecting on Saudi’s all-year-round events calendar, he spoke about marquee events such as Sound Storm by MDL Beast, Riyadh Season, Italian Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup, Formula 1 Grand Prix, and global boxing matches that have become synonymous with Saudi’s dynamic Winter calendar. With consumer demand for Saudi tourism at an all-time high, the country is gearing up once again for a busy winter holiday travel season following the launch of its “Where Winter Lights Up” campaign. He underscored the necessity of taking social aspects into consideration when planning and executing events that impact society - creating jobs and business opportunities, and elevating people’s quality of life.Other new features showcased on the stand include the BETA version of SARA AI – a cutting-edge AI digital human created with the unique ability to answer with intent. SARA has been designed to answer questions and close the knowledge gap for trade around Saudi’s tourism offerings. Equally, SARA will act as brand ambassador, travel companion and personal concierge. Visitors and trade coming to the Saudi Pavilion are encouraged to interact with her and ask her any travel related questions during WTM.As well as the Saudi Red Sea launch, the Saudi Pavilion featured some engaging activations centered around this new coastal marvel, including a map showcasing its attractions, a 360° virtual reality experience, a virtual Jetski ride, an interactive quiz about its coastal destinations and an air connectivity map showcasing routes to its coastline destinations.Please do join us on the Saudi Pavilion over the three days, where visitors can enjoy a Mocktail Experience showcasing Saudi’s world-class mixology and DJ Leen, an emerging Saudi female DJ, who will continue to play live sets every day between 3-5pm, adding a modern cultural twist to the Saudi Pavilion’s atmosphere. To find out more about the Saudi Tourism Authority’s activities at WTM London 2024, or to arrange a Saudi Pavilion tour, please visit the reception on stand ME S8-212.• Saudi Tourism Authority• WTM London Conference Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.