Washington to Host GLMC 365 Event Tomorrow as Global Labor Market Conference Extension in Partnership with World Bank

WASHINGTON, D.C., WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- he Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), in partnership with the World Bank and Takamol Holding Company, announced the organization of GLMC 365 in Washington, D.C., scheduled to be held on September 16, 2025, at World Bank headquarters.This event is part of a broader series of Global Labor Market Conference initiatives designed to accelerate employment policy reforms worldwide and strengthen labor markets' capacity to adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of digitization, technology, and artificial intelligence. The event builds on discussions from previous conferences, where policymakers and international experts came together to share experiences and best practices for creating more inclusive and sustainable employment ecosystems.Senior officials from the Saudi Embassy in the United States will attend alongside prominent leaders from the World Bank's Human Development, Education, and Social Protection divisions, as well as executives from Takamol Holding Company.The centerpiece discussion will tackle a pivotal question: "Can Technology and AI Deliver Real Solutions for Youth Employment?" Dr. Ahmed Al-Yamani, CEO of Takamol Holding Company, will lead the session alongside senior World Bank officials and a representative from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.A dedicated youth roundtable will feature Saudi and international students from leading Washington-area universities including Georgetown, University of Maryland, George Washington University, Johns Hopkins, American University, and George Mason University. The session will explore their post-graduation experiences and challenges, along with their perspectives on the future job market and career aspirations in an era of rapid change. Student insights will be incorporated into the event's final report, which will propose actionable policy recommendations.Hosting GLMC 365 in Washington marks a key milestone for the Global Labor Market Conference, which seeks to develop innovative and inclusive employment frameworks while empowering young people with the digital and soft skills needed to succeed in the emerging economy, both in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.