New climate finance goal and ambitious NDC’s top agenda items for SEI’s experts at COP29

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, with three main priorities:

Securing a new climate finance goal ﻿ – a key element of the Paris Agreement. Promoting ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – encouraging all countries to submit stronger, more ambitious NDCs ﻿ by February 2025. Advancing a just transition to low-carbon economies – supporting science-based phaseout from fossil fuel production, to ensure that it is well managed, just and equitable, with attention to short-lived climate pollutants such as methane.

For more information

Visit SEI’s guide to COP29﻿﻿ for analysis and resources on COP29’s central themes and objectives, with continuous updates on the conference’s progress and key developments.

Events

The SEI at COP29 webpage﻿﻿ offers live updates on SEI’s participation and events at COP29 in Baku, including a series of sessions hosted by SEI experts on just transitions, transboundary climate risks and climate finance.

Press briefing

14 November: Launch of the Fossil Fuel Atlas﻿ and new release of the Low Emissions Analysis Platform﻿﻿ (LEAP). Online. More details to come.

SEI delegation at COP29

SEI’s delegation will participate in events and technical discussions on key topics, including climate finance, transboundary climate risks, adaptation and industry transitions. Below is a list of SEI experts, their areas of expertise, languages spoken and dates on-site in Baku.

For further guidance, please contact SEI’s media contacts, see below.