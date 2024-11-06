Submit Release
Detroit VA to Host Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 8, 2024, the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit will host their 28th annual Veterans Day Ceremony. This ceremony is a celebration and recognition of all who have served in the U.S. Military. It is open to the public.

Who: The Detroit VA will host the event alongside local congressmembers and volunteers.

What: The Veterans Day Ceremony will honor those who have and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

When: Friday, November 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Where: John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, Atrium across from the yellow entrance.*
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI. 48201-1916

*The yellow entrance is currently under construction. Please enter through the blue entrance or parking garage.

Hailey Kenward
Detroit VA
+1 313-559-6920
