Gauteng e-Government assesses success rate of CCTV cameras in Gauteng, 7 Nov

The Gauteng Department of e-Government led by MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini, in partnership with Vuma Cam, will host a media tour to assess the success rate of CCTV cameras in the Gauteng Province. The media tour will take place tomorrow, 07 November 2024 starting at 45 Commissioner Street in Johannesburg and then later proceeding to Vuma Cam Operation Centre in Auckland.

The event is organized in order to assess the impact of technology-led initiatives (CCTV cameras) on crime reduction across the province. This will also include a visit to the state-of-the-art network control room, where attendees will experience the innovative surveillance technology that has become central to Gauteng’s crime prevention efforts.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 7 November 2024

Time: 10h30

Venues: 45 Commissioner Street, Johannesburg

For more information contact: Sithembiso Ndlovu on 072 183 8922, sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za