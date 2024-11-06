Watch The European's Exclusive Interview with F1 Champion and Philanthropist, Nigel Mansell CBE

Driving Change: Nigel Mansell on Motorsport and Philanthropy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- F1 legend Nigel Mansell CBE has served as president of UK Youth for more than 25 years. In that time the charity, which also counts Her Royal Highness Princess Anne as its patron, has raised tens of millions of pounds to support young people and now partners with over 8,000 youth organisations to deliver essential life skill programs.In an exclusive interview with The European, we sat down with Nigel ahead of UK Youth’s gala dinner last month. The packed event at London’s Four Seasons Hotel raised funds for the charity’s new Adventures Away from Home project, which aims to make outdoor learning accessible to young people of all backgrounds.Nigel, 71, who won the Formula 1 World Championship in 1992 with Williams, spoke of his long-standing commitment to the charity, his views on the transformative power of outdoor education, and how corporate sponsorship is critical to UK Youth’s mission.He also discussed his involvement in developing the Nigel Mansell Ebike in partnership with Asad Khan of British firm D&D Electric, and his vision for the future of sustainable transportation. You can watch the full interview below.Nigel’s fundraising efforts and his contributions to the charity will be featured in our Winter edition, out in hard copy in January 2025.Visit UK Youth at www.ukyouth.org

