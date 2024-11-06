Orwell Society/NUJ Young Journalists Award 2025 opens

The deadline for entries is 24 March 2024, find out more about the eligibility and judging criteria.

The Orwell Society/NUJ Young Journalists Award offers a cash prize and NUJ membership to the winner of two categories: columns and reviews. Winners and Runners up receive free one year membership of The Orwell Society, so don’t delay in submitting an entry for the prestigious award.

To enter you must be:

• a student journalist (i.e. a university undergraduate, post-graduate or a vocational trainee) or

• currently employed or self-employed as a journalist

• and in both cases, your date of birth falls in or after 1995 and you are a full-time resident in the UK.

George Orwell was an NUJ member and one of the foremost writers of the twentieth century. The union is proud to be a part of the award and encourages applications from all eligible. Remember, the deadline for entries is Monday 24 March 2025.

Find out more on the award, judging panel and submission rules, and encourage others to apply.

