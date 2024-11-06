Unlock Retail Success: Steven Selikoff's Workshop Shines at Cross Border Summit

Steven Selikoff teaching the "How To Sell To Retailers" roundtable workshop at the Cross Border Summit

Steven Selikoff inspires e-commerce pros at Cross Border Summit with strategies to expand into retail.

With e-commerce making up just 15% of the retail market in the U.S., there's a huge potential for growth and profits in physical retail.” — Steven Selikoff

CHANG MAI, THAILAND, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Selikoff, founder of the Product Development Academy , and the Canton Fair Trip , delivered a highly successful roundtable workshop on “How To Sell to Retailers” at the Cross Border Summit. Held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the summit attracted e-commerce professionals, including numerous Amazon third-party sellers, who eagerly absorbed Selikoff’s advice on leveraging their online experience to break into selling to physical retail stores “With e-commerce making up just 15% of the retail market in the U.S., there's a huge potential for growth and profits in physical retail,” Selikoff highlighted during his session.The two-day summit was a hub of groundbreaking ideas, featuring dynamic speakers who shared insights and innovative strategies. With over a hundred global e-commerce professionals present, the event buzzed with energy, facilitating new connections, knowledge exchange, and budding collaborations. Attendees left with actionable insights to enhance and expand their e-commerce ventures.

