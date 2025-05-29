Steven Selikoff Inspires Suppliers & Buyers at Outstanding Vietnam Conference with 'The Buyer’s Journey'

Steven Selikoff presenting at Outstanding Vietnam conference Steven Selikoff sharing 'Pro Tips' so that suppliers will better serve buyers. Steven Selikoff speaking with Young Liu, Head of Vietnam Business at Alibaba.com during the Outstanding Vietnam Conference

Renowned product development expert highlights the power of supplier partnership in driving business success at the Alibaba.com and ITPC event in Ho Chi Minh.

The true value of Vietnamese suppliers goes beyond lower costs - it’s their deep dedication to helping buyers grow and succeed that sets them apart.” — Steven Selikoff

HO CHI MINH CITY, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Selikoff, renowned entrepreneur , founder of the Product Development Academy, and author of The Complete Book of Product Design, Development, Manufacturing and Sales, captivated audiences at the Outstanding Vietnam Conference with his dynamic keynote presentation, “The Buyer’s Journey.”The conference, hosted by Alibaba.com and the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), is a premier event dedicated to fostering business connections, promoting international trade, and showcasing Vietnam’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape. Alibaba.com, the world’s leading online B2B marketplace, empowers suppliers and buyers to connect globally, while ITPC, a key governmental organization, facilitates trade and investment in Vietnam, driving economic growth and international partnerships.Selikoff’s keynote, filled with real-life anecdotes and humor, resonated deeply with attendees, offering invaluable insights into the process of e-commerce and retail product buyers finding and hiring suppliers. His central theme emphasized the importance of supplier partnerships in helping buyers build stronger businesses, shifting the traditional transactional model toward a more collaborative and success-driven approach. By fostering trust, communication, and shared business objectives, suppliers can empower buyers to scale effectively, gain confidence, and thrive in competitive markets.“Success for product entrepreneurs isn’t just about finding a supplier—it’s about forming a partnership that drives growth and prosperity for both sides,” said Selikoff. “Vietnamese suppliers, along with the support of Alibaba.com and ITPC, provide the powerful partnerships that buyers want and need for strong businesses.”The Outstanding Vietnam Conference brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the globe, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and business expansion. Selikoff’s presentation served as a highlight of the event, inspiring suppliers and buyers alike to embrace a collaborative mindset in global commerce.For more information about Steven Selikoff, the Product Development Academy, and his groundbreaking work in creating the WTP Product Development Model, visit ProductDevelopmentAcademy.com.

