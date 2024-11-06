MDC to host two Prescribed Fire Workshops and Demo Burns: Nov. 22 in Pacific and Dec. 13 in Wildwood

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Prescribed fire is a valuable tool that can help landowners achieve their land management goals and benefit native plants and wildlife at the same time.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering two Prescribed Fire Workshop and Demo Burns in November and December for landowners interested in learning how to properly utilize prescribed fire for the management of grasslands, prairies, woodlands, glades, and other natural communities on their land.

The first will take place Friday, Nov. 22 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Pacific Palisades Conservation Area in Pacific, and the second on Friday, Dec. 13 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at La Salle Retreat Center in Wildwood. Both courses will feature identical content.

“This course is not required if you are utilizing contractors to do your prescribed fires, but it is required if you plan to get cost share in the future and do the burn yourself,” said MDC Private Lands Conservationist, Rachel Williams. “This course meets the new requirements for Missouri House Bill 369 which went into effect in 2021,” Williams added.

The certification requires participants to take the online “Official Missouri Prescribed Burn Course” before attending the in-person portion. There is a $25 charge to a third-party host (not MDC) for the online portion and usually takes between 2 - 4 hours to complete. To register for the online portion, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4zz.

Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

To register for the in-person workshop and demonstration burns, use the following links:

The in-person workshops are free, and lunch will be provided. Attendees should bring their certificate of completion from the online course and milage log to the workshop. Weather permitting, the class will conduct a demo prescribed burn. Participants need to dress accordingly, including leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long sleeve shirt, and safety glasses. Clothing made from synthetic materials should be avoided due to its high flammability.

“This is also a great course for folks who just want to learn a bit more about prescribed fire in general,” said Williams.

For more information or to relay any special dietary needs, contact Rachel Williams at Rachel.Williams@mdc.mo.gov.