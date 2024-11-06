West Virginia Department of Human Services Honors National Adoption Month

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) joins communities across the nation in celebrating November as National Adoption Month

Governor Jim Justice has also proclaimed November as Adoption Awareness Month in West Virginia to recognize the vital contributions of adoptive families and emphasize the importance of advocating for children and youth still awaiting their forever families.

“This observance highlights the profound impact adoptive families have on the lives of children and underscores the critical need for permanent, loving homes for youth in foster care,” said Kim Ricketts, DoHS Special Consultant to the Secretary for the Bureau for Social Services. “Together with local adoption agencies and community partners, DoHS is committed to expanding adoption awareness and ensuring ongoing support for families throughout their adoption journey.”

In West Virginia, of the 6,008 children in State custody, over 1,200 are in various stages of the adoption process. Those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent may visit wefosterwv.org for more information.

Additionally, the West Virginia Kids Thrive Collaborative, developed in partnership with Mission West Virginia, offers a quarterly newsletter to provide foster parents, adoptive parents, and kinship caregivers with essential parenting tips, important dates, and a wealth of resources to help strengthen family bonds and support youth success across the state.

Mental and behavioral health services are available to all West Virginia children. For parenting support, crisis counseling, and local resources, visit help4wv.com.

For those interested in careers dedicated to supporting children and families in West Virginia, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/osawv to explore opportunities in the child welfare field.

