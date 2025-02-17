A 'Jewish Harry Potter,' New Book by Debut Author is a Celebration of Culture, Faith and Identity

The Sanhedrin Chronicles J.S. Gold

THE SANHEDRIN CHRONICLES by J.S. Gold

Beyond its magical allure, The Sanhedrin Chronicles is a celebration of culture, faith, and identity.” — Jeff Ting, author of Dawn of Deoridium

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A refreshing new voice on the literary front has released a modern fantasy where ancient Hebrew mysticism comes alive on the streets of New York.THE SANHEDRIN CHRONICLES by J.S. Gold offers a unique take on the fantasy genre, combining elements of mysticism, faith, and adventure.Packed with action, mystery, and Jewish folklore, THE SANHEDRIN CHRONICLES is a compelling read for fans of urban fantasy and religious mythology.In the book, college student and certified nerd Arthur Rose has issues: he's estranged from his Jewish faith, he needs a recommendation for grad school, and getting back with his ex, Lynn, is going to take more than an apology and chocolate. He's trying to balance it all when he starts seeing shapes in the dark. Soon after, a mysterious young woman approaches. She tells him she killed his father and seeks a stone blessed by God Himself.What follows is a tale ripped out of Arthur's wildest fantasies: to protect the world from evil, he must join a secret order of Jewish demon-hunters that have spanned millennia. He'll have to master Hebrew magic, uncover the secrets of his past, and embrace his heritage. In so doing, he won't just reclaim his faith but become Sanhedrin.“This work is the answer to the question I’ve had since 2018: what does a Jewish superhero look like,” says author J.S. Gold. “2018 isn’t arbitrary, as it was the year Black Panther was released. Like the rest of the world, I was captivated by the film…because of the way it united the Black diaspora, who wrapped their arms around it in love and celebration.” THE SANDHEDRIN CHRONICLES has already been receiving early praise:“Beyond its magical allure, The Sanhedrin Chronicles is a celebration of culture, faith, and identity.” -- Jeff Ting, author of Dawn of Deoridium“Let's call this instant classic Jewish Harry Potter….this beautifully written, pulse-pounding page-turner will leave you breathless.” --Aliah Wright, author of Now You Owe Me“Gold has written a book that celebrates Hebrew culture without being cliquish or exclusionary. His writing is at times sharp, economical, eloquent, poetic and always engrossing.” --Five-Star Goodreads ReviewTHE SANHEDRIN CHRONICLES is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold. The kindle ebook version will be available for 99 cents for a limited time.ABOUT THE AUTHORJ.S. Gold is a proud son of New Rochelle, NY – go Huguenots! He’s an alumnus of S.U.N.Y. Binghamton, where he received his Bachelor’s in Political Science, Philosophy and Law. He continued his education at Long Island University, obtaining his Master’s in Education, and Gettysburg College, where he received a Master’s in American History.Fantasy has been a constant companion throughout his life, the cry of a Kamehameha lifting his spirits as much as Gandalf’s wisdom. By day, he teaches history to high schoolers who hopefully remember it. He lives (and jokes, and dances, and sings) with his wife, daughter, son and two cats on Long Island, NY. Visit www.jsgoldauthor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.