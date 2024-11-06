Softstack Successfully Completes In-Depth Security Audit for Pantos

pantos x softstack, infrastructure security audit

Softstack Completes Audit on Pantos’ Cross-Chain Infrastructure, Boosting Security for Seamless Blockchain Interoperability.

FLENSBURG, SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, GERMANY, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softstack, a leader in blockchain security and Web3 innovation, has announced the successful completion of a comprehensive security audit for Pantos, the multi-blockchain token system designed to bring secure and seamless interoperability to the digital asset world. The audit aimed to enhance the security and robustness of Pantos' Validator and Service Nodes, as well as its on-chain smart contracts, all critical components of its cross-chain technology.Uncovering and Mitigating Potential VulnerabilitiesPantos provides a unique infrastructure for cross-chain asset transfers, enabling users to securely move digital assets across different blockchain networks. In this complex environment, softstack’s audit assessed both the Validator Node and Service Node structures responsible for validating and initiating cross-chain transactions, as well as Pantos' core smart contracts. This thorough review involved testing for vulnerabilities, identifying risks, and recommending improvements across the codebase.Softstack’s team used a variety of advanced testing methodologies, including both automated and manual analysis, to conduct an complete security evaluation.“Our mission was to ensure that Pantos’ infrastructure not only meets but exceeds industry standards, allowing users to transact confidently across multiple blockchains,” said Yannik Heinze, CEO at softstack.Key Findings and Enhanced SecurityThe audit fulfilled significant insights:• Zero Critical Issues were identified, showcasing Pantos’ already solid approach to security.• Several Medium and Low-Severity Issues were found and either resolved or recommendations were provided to Pantos to mitigate these risks. Notable improvements included enhanced error handling and concurrency management, along with implementing a slashing mechanism to bolster accountability within the staking system.• Optimizations in Smart Contracts were also suggested, ensuring more efficient gas usage and protection against potential resource-intensive operations.With these enhancements, Pantos' infrastructure is better equipped to deliver secure, efficient, and scalable cross-chain services for the growing blockchain ecosystem.Read the full Audit Reports on Github: Codebase and Architecture Security Audit Strengthening Cross-Chain Interoperability for the FutureThis successful audit underscores Pantos’ commitment to setting high-security benchmarks in cross-chain solutions. By implementing softstack’s recommendations, Pantos is further positioned to offer a resilient and trustworthy infrastructure that supports both users and developers as they engage across multiple blockchains."We’re pleased to have completed this comprehensive security audit with softstack as a key milestone for the Pantos ecosystem," said Juan M. Tirado, Engineering Manager at Pantos. "As we move closer to launch, this audit underscores our commitment to building a secure, interoperable environment that our users and partners can trust."About PantosPantos is a blockchain interoperability project designed to facilitate the seamless transfer of tokens and assets across different blockchain networks without relying on a trusted third-party intermediary. Launched by the team behind Bitpanda, Pantos is developing a protocol powered by the Pantos Token (PAN), a native multichain token that eases interoperability between various blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and more.About SoftstackSoftstack is a pioneering technology company dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions in the Web3 space. Formerly known as Chainsulting, softstack has consistently worked on delivering innovative tools and services that facilitate the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Their projects are focused on enhancing user experiences, improving access to blockchain functionalities, and ensuring secure, seamless transactions across platforms. With a proven track record and partnerships with leading Web3 companies, Softstack is uniquely positioned to lead the development of impactful solutions.For more information or to read the full audit report, please visit Softstack.io

