Introductory Visit of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Indonesia, 5 to 6 November 2024

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong concluded his introductory visit to Indonesia today.

Prime Minister Wong met and was hosted to lunch by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Indonesia on 6 November 2024. Both leaders reaffirmed the close friendship between the two countries, as well as their shared commitment to building resilience amidst an uncertain geopolitical environment. They looked forward to convening the 8th Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore in 2025, which would be the first between both leaders.

Prime Minister Wong and President Prabowo Subianto commended the significant progress in bilateral cooperation in the emerging priority area of the green economy. They also discussed ways to expand cooperation in other priority areas of human capital development, people-to-people exchanges, and food security.

Prime Minister Wong also met Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani and Speaker of the Regional Representative Council Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin. During the meetings, both sides acknowledged the excellent state of bilateral relations, and looked forward to strengthening mutually beneficial areas of bilateral cooperation.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 NOVEMBER 2024