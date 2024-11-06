Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation Congratulates President-Elect Trump and Elected Members of Congress

Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation Hon. David M. Walker - Former U.S. Comptroller General

Urges Leaders to Address the Nation’s Serious Fiscal Challenges

The FFSF looks forward to working with the new Administration and members on both sides of the political aisle to achieve a sustainable financial future for all Americans” — David Walker

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, David Walker, Chairman of the Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation (FFSF), extended his congratulations to President-Elect Trump, Vice President-Elect Vance, the newly elected members of Congress and those who won reelection. In his message, Walker expressed hope about collaborating with the President and Congress to address the serious fiscal challenges facing our nation, including mounting federal debt, deficit spending, increasing interest costs, and a range of unsustainable fiscal policies that jeopardize the future of our country and families."As we welcome a new Administration and Congress, it’s imperative that we also usher in a commitment to fiscal responsibility and needed structural reforms.” Walker stated. “The FFSF looks forward to working with the new Administration and members on both sides of the political aisle to achieve a sustainable financial future for all Americans. Our goal is to encourage constructive dialogue and concrete action to adopt sensible solutions that will restore fiscal sanity and sustainability for both today and tomorrow.”FFSF is dedicated to supporting efforts to adopt a federal fiscal responsibility constitutional amendment. In particular, the Foundation continues to champion and support the states’ rights under Article V of the U.S. Constitution to propose such an amendment if Congress fails to act. This includes advocating for legal action by states to enforce their Article V rights, providing financial resources, and supporting research into constitutional solutions to the nation’s debt crisis.With an updated website (www.ffsf.us) , the Foundation offers a valuable resource for policymakers, legal experts, and citizens interested in ensuring America’s fiscal health.The FFSF remains committed to working alongside the new Congress to promote statutory and constitutional measures to defuse our ticking debt bomb. We need to do so soon in order to avoid a crisis of confidence.For more information on FFSF’s initiatives or to access resources on the critical need for fiscal reform, visit www.ffsf.us To schedule an interview with a FFSF spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-

