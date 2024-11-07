Global Mobile CRM Software Market Forecast To Reach $48.72 Billion By 2028 With 13.8% Annual Growth

Mobile CRM Software Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Mobile CRM Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The mobile CRM software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $48.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The mobile CRM software market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to expand from $25.87 billion in 2023 to $29.07 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the increase in the mobile workforce, the adoption of customer-centric business strategies, the demand for improved productivity, the need for real-time data insights, and the rising trend of bring your own device (BYOD) policies.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Mobile CRM Software Market?

The mobile CRM software market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, anticipated to reach $48.72 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This expected growth during the forecast period is driven by a strong emphasis on customer engagement, heightened focus on data security and privacy, and improvements in user experience design.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Mobile CRM Software Market?

The increasing adoption of mobile CRM in the retail, banking, and finance sectors worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the mobile CRM software market in the future. Mobile CRM enables the tracking of customer data across various banking departments, including service and loan origination. Additionally, it can enhance the digital banking experience for clients.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Mobile CRM Software Market?

Key players in the mobile CRM software market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., AMDOCS Holdings Inc., HubSpot Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Thryv Holdings Inc., Sybase Inc., Software AG, Zoho Corporation, Freshsales Inc., Zendesk Inc., Base CRM, Pipedrive AS, Creatio Inc., SugarCRM Inc., ResConet Inc., Kony Inc., Nimble Inc., Insightly Corporation, Agile CRM, Pipeliner CRM, Bitrix24 Inc., HarmonyPSA Inc., Infor CloudSuite CRM, Less Annoying CRM Inc., Repsly Inc., Spiro Software, Streak Inc.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Mobile CRM Software Market?

Leading companies in the mining drill bits market are concentrating on creating innovative products, including cloud-based CRM solutions, to more effectively address the needs of their current customers. Cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) involves delivering CRM software applications and services over the Internet using cloud computing technologies.

How Is The Global Mobile CRM Software Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cloud Based, On-Premise

2) By Enterprise: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

3) By Vertical: BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Other Verticals

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Mobile CRM Software Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Mobile CRM Software Market?

Mobile CRM software refers to applications designed for operation, execution, and access on mobile platforms. Mobile CRM, or mobile customer relationship management, enables field workers and remote employees to access customer information and accounts from anywhere using mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. This technology enhances productivity, performance, and quality for management.

