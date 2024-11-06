How to make a Ukrainian economic and climate miracle: priority areas for investment in decarbonization in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government adopted the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for the first time this year. This roadmap aims to transform the Ukrainian economy and achieve green transition goals such as decarbonization, increasing the share of renewables, and improving energy efficiency,

The panel discussion will focus on the implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan for Ukraine for 2030 and how to attract investment to facilitate Ukraine’s transition to net zero. The event will also feature announcements of research into different sectors of Ukraine’s economy in partnership with Net Zero World Initiative and SEI.