Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,940 in the last 365 days.

How to make a Ukrainian economic and climate miracle: priority areas for investment in decarbonization in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government adopted the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for the first time this year. This roadmap aims to transform the Ukrainian economy and achieve green transition goals such as decarbonization, increasing the share of renewables, and improving energy efficiency, 

The panel discussion will focus on the implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan for Ukraine for 2030 and how to attract investment to facilitate Ukraine’s transition to net zero. The event will also feature announcements of research into different sectors of Ukraine’s economy in partnership with Net Zero World Initiative and SEI.

  • Åsa Persson, SEI Research Director and Deputy Director

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

How to make a Ukrainian economic and climate miracle: priority areas for investment in decarbonization in Ukraine

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more