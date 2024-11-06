A framework for distributive equity of adaptation finance: how funders and implementers of adaptation finance can support the most vulnerable populations

The framework draws on a comprehensive review of peer-reviewed literature on distributive equity and justice in climate finance, adaptation finance and development (62 papers in total; publication forthcoming). The researchers identified different definitions, principles and elements of distributive equity that funders and implementers of adaptation finance can consider and strive for achieving, through the design, implementation and evaluation of an adaptation finance project.

The framework can be applied in three steps. First, it asks funders and implementers to articulate a definition of distributive equity aligned with the end goal they seek to achieve (equitable outputs, equitable outcomes or structural change). These end goals fall on a spectrum, from less to more ambitious. Second, based on the selected definition, the framework provides a series of principles that funders and implementers can use to guide project design and implementation. And third, it provides corresponding elements of distributive equity that funders and implementers should aim to address in how they design, approve, implement and evaluate adaptation finance projects.