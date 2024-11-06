Amplifying Stories of Agroecology Practices and Principles (ASAPP) – Alnarp’s Agroecology Farm

Alnarp’s Agroecology Farm is the first case study for the “Amplifying Stories of Agroecology Principles and Practices” (ASAPP) project, established by the Swedish International Agricultural Network Initiative (SIANI)﻿.

ASAPP is an initiative to spotlight practical applications of the 13 agroecological principles in different agricultural settings, mapping local farming methods against these principles to demonstrate real-world applications and provide farmers with tools to align with emerging standards.

Its goal is to empower farmers and promote the widespread adoption of agroecological practices by making these methods more visible and accessible.

The first leaflet in a new series highlights the 13 Principles of Agroecology as practiced here at Alnarp’s Agroecology Farm and was developed in collaboration with the farm.