Transformational adaptation in Asia Pacific: progress, gaps and priorities for regional cooperation

This COP29 event, hosted by the UNFCCC and IGES Regional Collaboration Centre for Asia and the Pacific, will explore progress, gaps and opportunities for transformational adaptation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.