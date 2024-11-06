[Focusing on Attracting Exhibition and Conference Events] An MICE Bidding Meeting Was Convened to Refine the Strategic Positioning for 2025 of Local MICE Sector

MACAU, November 6 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held an “MICE Bidding and Support Team” meeting on 29 October 2024, the second one in this year, which was attended by the representatives from local MICE sector and six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises. The meeting aimed to facilitate discussions among members regarding the deployment of exhibition development strategies for 2025, to collaborate on securing more brand events next year, and to increase professional training programmes.

Injecting New Momentum into the Industry Enhance International Competitiveness

At the meeting, IPIM unveiled the expanded blueprint for the “International Conference Referral Initiative”. This initiative aims to attract a greater number of international and regional thematic conventions and exhibitions to Macao, revitalising local MICE sector in alignment with the objectives of the “Macao Conference Ambassadors” programme. Moving ahead, IPIM will dedicate itself to enhancing the competitive advantages of Macao’s MICE sector through professional investment promotion and resource integration. Furthermore, IPIM will support the industry in coordinating a delegation to Hengqin to foster interactions between the local MICE sector and the regional market.

Cultivating More Exhibition Talent to Promote High-quality Development

The meeting also highlighted the launch of MICE training programmes in 2025. Next year, a number of international professional MICE training courses will be organised to cultivate local talents and to promote the high-quality development of the industry. These initiatives will not only enhance the international competitiveness of the local MICE sector, but also lay a solid foundation for its sustainable development.

Collaborative Efforts to Attract High-Quality Exhibitions and Enhance the Value of Macao’s Presence as an International Metropolis Industry representatives attending the meeting expressed their expectation on strengthening international and professional co-operation, with the goal of introducing more high-quality conventions and exhibitions to Macao. In the future, IPIM will continue to consolidate Macao’s status as the “Best Convention City in Asia”, and to further elevating the global profile of Macao as an international metropolis.

Since its establishment in June 2023, the MICE Bidding and Support Team has held four meetings. The team is not only a platform for the industry to express their opinions on MICE development strategies, but also a means to strengthen co-operation and exchanges between all parties.