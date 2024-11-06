Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn inaugurates next Thursday

MACAU, November 6 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn will be held from 14 to 17 and from 21 to 24 November, at Tap Siac Square. The opening ceremony will be held on 14 November (Thursday) at 6pm, featuring singer KIRI T as guest performer. All are welcome to participate in this cultural and creative feast of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

This edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market features over 220 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative practitioners from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Malaysia and Korea each week, showcasing and selling a wide range of distinctive original products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Meanwhile, 47 music performances by singers from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong as well as creative gastronomy stalls will be held.

Singer-songwriter Kiri T from Hong Kong, who specialises in electronic music production and design, was invited to perform at the opening ceremony. She produced and released the Cantonese single “Dear Kiwi” in 2022 and the chart-topping single “You Gotta Screw Up At Least Once” in 2024, and she made her debut concert at The Box at Freespace in West Kowloon.

In addition, 64 creative handicraft workshops will be held during the event. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time. Those who arrive 10 minutes after the workshop starts will be disqualified and replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list, and their registration fees will not be refunded and no material package will be provided. The organiser will distribute tickets to on-site applicants 30 minutes before each workshop starts, and members of the public may arrive earlier for a place on the waiting list. Any latecomers to the workshops will be replaced by on-site applicants on the waiting list accordingly, and the on-site applicants will have to make the registration and pay an application fee of MOP50 for each workshop on-site.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.