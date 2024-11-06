Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment invite comments on draft updated policies on allocation and management of rights to operate fish processing establishments

Invitation to comment on draft updated policies on the allocation and management of rights to operate fish processing establishments and the transfer of commercial fishing rights.

Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 Of 1998)

On 01 November 2024, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, published a notice in the Government Gazette inviting the public to comment on the draft policies on the Allocation and Management of rights to operate a Fish Processing Establishment and the Transfer of Commercial Fishing Rights (collectively the Draft Policies).

The draft policies seek to guide the Minister or Delegated Authority in the exercise of their powers to grant a right to operate a fish processing establishment in terms of section 18 of the Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (MLRA) and to guide decision-making in relation to the transfer of a commercial fishing right in terms of section 21 of the MLRA, respectively. The draft policies have been updated and reviewed to provide clarity and address implementation challenges.

Interested and affected parties are invited to submit written comment on this draft FPE Policy, the drat Transfer Policy in the manner provided for in this Notice.

The draft policies are available for download from the Department’s website at www.environment.gov.za/branches/fisheriesmanagement/frap and all documents may also be requested via email by sending an email to FRAPpolicycomments@dffe.gov.za

All comments on the proposed policies must be submitted to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment—

By post: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Attention: Deputy Director: Fisheries Policy and Rights Administration

Private Bag X2 VLAEBERG

8018

By hand: 4th Floor Foretrust Building, Martin Hammerschlag Way, Foreshore, Cape Town

By email: FRAPpolicycomments@dffe.gov.za

Telephone queries – Mr Msimelelo Mdledle – 066 471 1473/084 304 0170

All written comments must be received by the Department within 30 calendar days of the publication of the Government Notice in the Gazette or this advert in the newspaper, whichever is the later date. Comments received after that time may be disregarded.