Zylpha Ltd Selected as Approved G-Cloud 14 Supplier

Expanding Cloud Service Access for The Public Sector

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha Ltd , a leader in legal document bundling, is pleased to announce its successful inclusion as a supplier on the UK Government’s G-Cloud 14 framework. With many public sector legal teams as clients, this further supports their commitment to providing innovative cloud-based solutions to a broad range of public sector organisations, including local authorities, central government bodies, and healthcare services.What is G-Cloud 14?G-Cloud 14 is the latest iteration of the UK Government's G-Cloud framework. This framework simplifies the procurement process for public sector organisations by providing a pre-validated supplier list, ensuring compliance, and offering access to an expanded range of cloud services, including:- Cloud Hosting Services:Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions that enable organisations to deploy, manage, and run software efficiently.- Cloud Software Services:Software as a Service (SaaS) applications that are accessible over the internet and hosted in the cloud.- Cloud Support Services:Comprehensive support for setting up and maintaining cloud solutions, including migration planning, security services, and ongoing support.Zylpha will offer its online document bundling software through Cloud Software Services and Cloud Support Services.The Benefits of G-Cloud 14- Access to Multiple Suppliers:Public sector organisations can choose from a wide range of suppliers, ensuring competitive pricing and innovative solutions.- Quick & Easy Route to Market:The framework simplifies the procurement process, allowing organisations to quickly access the latest cloud technologies.- Innovation and Technology:G-Cloud 14 provides access to cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, fostering innovation within the public sector.Tim Long, CEO & Founder of Zylpha Ltd commented on the news:"Zylpha is honoured to be part of the G-Cloud 14 framework. Our secure online document bundling software has transformed how legal teams create data-sensitive document bundles, and now, through G-Cloud 14, we able to support an even wider range of public sector organisations."

