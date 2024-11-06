PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 5, 2024 Bong Go expresses optimism as Gilas Pilipinas looks ahead to FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers After the conclusion of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the national basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, is gearing up to resume its journey in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. The November window promises to be another stern challenge for the squad, as head coach Tim Cone has already noted the formidable competition ahead. Senate Committee on Sports Chairperson Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a known advocate for the country's sports development, conveyed his strong belief in the team's potential. "Sa FIBA 2023, sinuportahan natin (ang Gilas). Halos araw-araw tayong nanood. At hopefully na dito naman, sa mga darating na mga players, ay papasok tayo. At intact 'yung team. Ito lang 'yung window na tapos na 'yung (PBA) conference," said Go. He shared his confidence that Gilas Pilipinas can hold its ground and advance against tough international competitors. Go highlighted the readiness of the players and the benefits of their recent experiences. "Mga players natin medyo hasang-hasa with Justin Brownlee," he noted, emphasizing the significant contributions of key players to the team's preparation. Reflecting on the team's recent showing in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where Gilas Pilipinas reached the semifinals, Go emphasized the importance of capitalizing on their current momentum. The upcoming matches pose a challenge, particularly with powerhouse teams such as New Zealand, who showcased strong performances during their bid for the Paris Olympics. Nevertheless, Go remains steadfast in his optimism. He has been a constant figure in supporting the national team's campaigns, encouraging fans to rally behind Gilas Pilipinas. "Ipakita natin ang ating pagmamahal sa bayan at sa ating koponan. Sa suporta ng bawat Pilipino, ang laban ng Gilas ay laban nating lahat," he stated. As the team prepares for the November qualifiers, Coach Tim Cone has emphasized rigorous training and strategic adjustments to address key areas of improvement. The inclusion of seasoned players and the leadership of figures like Brownlee are expected to bolster the team's resilience. "Mataas ang respeto ko sa mga players na walang sawang nagbibigay ng kanilang kahusayan para sa bansa. Buo ang aking tiwala na sila'y magpapakita ng mas mataas na antas ng paglalaro sa mga susunod na laban," Go remarked, underscoring the importance of unity and preparation. Go is an advocate for sports development. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report of this bill was ratified by the Senate on September 23. It seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides opportunities for aspiring athletes to compete at the national level. As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country's sports development. He advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. "Minsan lang po tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang puwede nating ibigay sa kapwa, o anumang karangalan ang puwede nating ialay sa bansa ay gawin na natin ngayon. Bilang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy po akong susuporta sa ating mga atleta at magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo, at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he said. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier.

