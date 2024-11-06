PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 3, 2024 "Patuloy na malasakit at serbisyo sa mga biktima ng sakuna"--Bong Go extends support to flood victims in Camarines Sur Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team, in partnership with the provincial government of Camarines Sur, provided support to Typhoon Kristine victims on Friday, November 1. During the aid activity held at the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, food packs were distributed to 200 beneficiaries. Go's Malasakit Team also turned over an additional 500 food packs at the Camarines Sur Provincial Office for distribution to other hard-hit areas. "Nakikiramay po tayo sa mga pamilya ng mga nasawi dahil sa pananalasa ng bagyong Kristine. Sa mga nasaktan, nasugatan, at sa libu-libong nawalan ng mga bahay at mga gamit, mahirap man ang sitwasyon, kasama po ninyo ako sa pasasalamat sa Diyos na pinangalagaan ang ating buhay sa harap ng ganitong pagsubok. Patuloy po tayong magmalasakit at magtulungan tungo sa pagbangon," Go said earlier. "Nananawagan tayo sa ating national government para sa mas mabilis na paghahatid ng tulong sa mga nasalanta. Sa mga kababayan naman po natin na nasa mga ligtas na lugar, subukan po nating makatulong kahit sa maliit na paraan, subalit tiyakin din po natin ang ating kaligtasan," he added. In line with his advocacy for disaster resilience, Senator Go has pushed for his filed Senate Bill No. 188, known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This proposed law seeks to establish a dedicated agency focused on creating adaptive and resilient communities. "Layunin ng panukalang ito na mapalakas ang ating kakayahan sa disaster risk reduction, paghahanda, pagtugon sa emergencies, at mabilis na pagbangon pagkatapos ng mga kalamidad. Kung saka-sakaling maisabatas, magkakaroon po ng departamentong nakatutok na may cabinet-secretary level na timon. Hindi lang coordinating council o task force," he explained. He further stated that if enacted into law, the DDR would prioritize three key areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery with improved building practices. "Ibig sabihin, ito na po ang makikipag-coordinate bago dumating ang bagyo, preposition of goods, and coordination with LGUs para ilikas po ang mga kababayan natin sa ligtas na lugar. At pag-alis ng bagyo ay restoration of normalcy kaagad at rehabilitation efforts para tuluy-tuloy po silang makabangon," added Go. Go also highlighted SBN 2451 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill as its co-sponsor and principal author. This proposed legislation seeks to establish permanent, fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also extended assistance to those needing medical-related support. He encouraged the public to visit any Malasakit Centers nationwide, including those located at Bicol Medical Center and Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center -- both in Camarines Sur. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after witnessing the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program, institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Go. Since its inception, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers across the country, with the Department of Health reporting that over 15 million Filipinos have benefitted from these centers. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, nakatutok tayo sa anumang tulong na maaari nating maibigay sa mga biktima at mga komunidad," Go assured.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.