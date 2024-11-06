PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 5, 2024 Senate Sentinels commended for back-to-back basketball championships in 2024 UNTV Cup, with Mythical Five member Bong Go co-sponsoring the resolution Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, co-sponsored the Senate resolution on Monday, November 4, commending and congratulating the Senate Sentinels for their back-to-back championships wins in the 2024 UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off. The Senate Sentinels secured their second consecutive championship by defeating the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers with a final score of 74-62 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last September 30. This victory capped off an undefeated season and reinforced the Sentinels' dominance in this year's charity tournament. Go, a crucial figure on the team, was named to the tournament's Mythical Five for his consistent and outstanding performance. Speaking before the Senate, Go declared, "Mr. President, as Chairperson of the Committee on Sports, it is with great pride and honor that I co-sponsor the resolution commending and congratulating the Senate Sentinels for winning its historic back-to-back championships in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off." In his speech, Go underscored the significance of the UNTV Cup as more than just a sporting event. "It exemplifies how government service can extend beyond our legislative and executive functions. Through this league, we show that government service extends beyond our usual duties, as it reaches our communities, providing support and hope to those in need." He expressed his gratitude to the organizers, "Maraming salamat po sa UNTV, kay Sir Daniel Razon, at sa lahat ng organizers," highlighting their commitment to fostering community-oriented initiatives. The UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off, which features teams from various government agencies, is not only a showcase of athleticism but also a platform to raise camaraderie within the government while also raising funds for charitable causes. Church Minister and TV Host Daniel Razon conceptualized the UNTV cup which started in 2013 and is considered the original charity basketball league in the Philippines. The triumph was made possible by the contributions of key players, including Senator Joel Villanueva, former Senator and now Secretary Sonny Angara, and Go himself. He went on to commend the entire team including CA deputy secretary Joey Flaminiano, Director General Ronald Golding, Director Elbert Sanz Cruz, Dr. Renato Sison Jr., Atty. Patrick Paraoan, Atty. Voltz Robles, Reynante Langit Jr., Jose Reynaldo Ramos, Jonnel Sangalang, Benjamin Navea, Javier Laiz, Warren Tan, Christian Andaya, Reynaldo Malaga Jr., Rommel Evaristo, Atty. Steven Pastor, and Harly Ng." Their collective commitment was evident, as Go shared, "Lahat po ay nagpakita ng dedikasyon sa bawat training, at buong puso na lumaban sa mga bawat laro." Go also extended his appreciation to the coaches and support staff who played crucial roles in the team's success including Head Coach Mike Fermin, Assistant Coach Carlos Fermin, Assistant Coach Alexis Barrera, Conditioning Coach Dante Diwa Tangco, and Reynold Benalayo. "Of course isa-isa ko ring pasasalamatan ang mga staff: Michelle Torres, Rhea Joy Ladublan, Jeffrey Magtoto, Mark Rendal, and Mateo Zarco Jr., along with the medical staff who made sure that we are all equipped and fit to play- Dra. Laila Celino, Bianca Marie Dato, Richard Diño, and Anthony Abelita," he added. The victory of the Senate Sentinels was not just a win for the team but also a boost for their chosen beneficiaries. The team's P1 million prize was donated to three deserving organizations: Tahanang Walang Hagdanan Inc., Kythe Foundation Inc., and Cancervants PH. These organizations provide vital support to persons with disabilities, children battling cancer, and other vulnerable sectors. "Isa pong karangalan ang mapabilang sa Senate Sentinels. I would also like to give credit to my teammates sa galing, husay, sportsmanship and camaraderie na kanilang ipinamalas all throughout the tournament," he said. He further noted the challenge faced by senators balancing work and practice, adding, "Kahit kami ni Senator Joel, medyo hirap kaming sumali sa mga practice dahil sa trabaho natin dito, sila (teammates) po ay present always." "Gusto ko rin pong bigyang pagpupugay ang ating mga naging katunggali sa tournament na ito - AFP Cavaliers, GSIS Furies, OP Executives, SSS Kabalikat Pension Boosters, Comelec Fastrackers, DOJ Beacons Executives, Ombudsman Graftbusters, Judiciary Magis, and DFA Diplomats," Go said as he also expressed gratitude to Commissioner Atoy Co, and Deputy Commissioner Ed Cordero. He emphasized how events like these encourage public participation in sports and help government employees maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle while fulfilling their respective mandates as public servants. "Sa pamamagitan ng mga sports tournament kagaya nito, mas maeengganyo po ang ating mga kababayan na bigyan ng importansya ang sports. Malaking relief po sa amin, sa atin sa mga nagtatrabaho sa gobyerno na makapag ensayo at makapaglaro po sa ganitong torneyo," Go shared. "Ang tagumpay po na ito ay para sa buong Senado, para sa ating mga kababayan at sa lahat ng chosen beneficiaries. Mabuhay po ang Senate Sentinels, at mabuhay po ang buong Senado!" Beyond the basketball court, Go has been instrumental in advancing sports development in the country. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report of this bill was ratified by the Senate on September 23. It seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides aspiring athletes the opportunity to compete in a national stage. "Sa sports, hindi lang pisikal na lakas ang nade-develop, kundi pati disiplina, hardwork, at dedikasyon. Kaya ang payo ko sa kabataan: get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep us healthy and fit!," he said, who also serves as Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee.

