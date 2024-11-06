PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 6, 2024 Co-Sponsorship Speech by Sen. Joel Villanueva

House Bill No. 10800 - FY2025 General Appropriations Act Mr. President, my esteemed colleagues: Good afternoon. We are proud to co-sponsor House Bill No. 10800, or the General Appropriations Bill. We would like to thank and commend the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Senator Grace Poe, for her hard work in pushing for this measure. Sa gitna ng maraming mga pagsubok at hamon na hinaharap ng ating mga manggagawa, lokal man o sa ibang bansa, sinisigurado po natin na ang ating budget sa susunod na taon ay tutugon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan. Bilang isa sa mga Senior Vice Chairperson ng Committee on Finance, sinuri po natin sa mga diskusyon at pag-aaral ang budget ng mga ahensya, kasama na ang Department of Migrant Workers at Technical Education at Skills Development Authority. Ang Department of Migrant Workers, ang ating itinayong tahanan para sa ating mga bagong bayani, ay patuloy na nangunguna sa pagpoprotekta ng kapakanan at karapatan, at paghahatid ng serbisyo sa ating 2.33 million land-based at sea-based Overseas Filipino Workers. Ilan po sa ating mga isinulong ay ang: a) Karagdagang P100 million para sa Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan o AKSYON Fund; b) Karagdagang P21 million para sa Labor Migration Policy and International Cooperation para sa pagbuo ng bilateral at multilateral agreements sa mga destination countries ng ating migrant workers; c) Karagdagang P44 million para sa Reintegration ng ating mga OFW sa ating bansa; at d) Karagdagang P100 million para sa pagtatatag ng OFW Helpdesks, sa tulong ng mga lokal na pamahalaan, upang mas mapalapit ang pagbibigay serbisyo sa ating mga OFW. Sa Technical Education at Skills Development Authority naman ay patuloy na magsusulong ng mga skilling at upskilling opportunities para sa mga manggagawang Pilipino. The agency will continue to advocate for the employability and competitiveness of the workforce through, among others, the development of Training Regulations and Competency Standards, especially in emerging and highly productive sectors, such as the Creative Sector, Digital Sectors (including Artificial Intelligence), Manufacturing, Tourism, Agriculture, and others. TESDA will ensure that our labor force are well-equipped with the ability to adapt to the constantly evolving world of work. Sa TESDA, tayo po ay nagsulong ng dagdag pondo sa iba't ibang programa kagaya ng: a) Karagdagang P20 million para sa Industry Boards na maghihikayat sa paglago ng Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) sa kanilang mga sektor; b) Karagdagang P15M upang magkaroon ng mga EBET Support Integrators na siyang tutulong sa mga micro at small enterprises sa pagpapatupad ng training program sa kanilang mga negosyo; c) Karagdagang P100 million para sa programang Special Training for Employment Program upang mas marami tayong masuportahang mga Pilipinong nasa impormal na sektor; at d) Karagdagang P10 million para sa pag-develop ng Training Regulations at Competency Standards sa Creative Sector, na tinatayang nag-aambag ng 7.1% sa Gross Domestic Product ng bansa; Sa kabuuan, suportado po natin ang FY2025 General Appropriations Bill at ang agarang pagpasa nito ngayon taon. We support the administration's aim of ensuring that we meet our economic growth targets, but always taking into account how the budget can change people's lives. Kaisa po tayo ng Komite at ng buong Senado upang lalo pang busisiin ang ating budget sa susunod na taon. Maraming salamat at pagpalain tayo ng Diyos.

