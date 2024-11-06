Max Fashion's White Wednesday Sale with Unbeatable Discounts

UAE White Wednesday Sale KSA White Wednesday Sale

Score up to 70% off in UAE and 60% off in KSA on select merchandise before these deals are taken

This sale is a fantastic opportunity for shoppers to enjoy unbeatable discounts across all categories and enjoy the latest styles at an affordable price.” — Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head of Marketing at Max Fashion

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion has launched its White Wednesday Sale, presenting discounts of up to 70% in the UAE and up to 60% in KSA on a wide selection of merchandise, both in-store and online. This will help shoppers who are looking to refresh their wardrobe, revamp accessories collection, or snag some stylish home decor, Max Fashion’s White Wednesday Sale has it all.With its annual Sale, Max Fashion provides customers with a broad selection of items at reduced prices, catering to diverse style preferences for men, women, and children. As the sale encompasses seasonal trends and essential items, it aims to accommodate varying wardrobe needs and home decor aspirations, all at accessible price points.Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head of Marketing at Max Fashion, “We’re excited to bring incredible value to our customers during White Wednesday, one of the biggest sale events of the year. This sale is a fantastic opportunity for shoppers to enjoy unbeatable discounts across all categories and enjoy the latest styles at an affordable price.”The White Wednesday Sale by Max Fashion is available both in-store and online, providing the flexibility to shop from home or browse through the latest collections at any Max Fashion outlet. Offering discounts of up to 70% in the UAE and 60% in KSA, the sale includes a wide selection to stay ahead of seasonal trends and everyday essentials alike.The Sale caters to diverse style needs with an assortment of on-trend fashion and staple items for men, women, and children. Shoppers across the region are invited to explore these limited-time offers before they end. The discounts can be accessed online in the UAE at https://www.maxfashion.com/ae/ and in KSA at https://www.maxfashion.com/sa/ar

