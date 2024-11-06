Regional raids net $1.5 million in illicit tobacco

Release date: 06/11/24

Raids in regional South Australia have netted more than $1.5 million in illicit tobacco products as the Malinauskas Labor Government’s crackdown on illicit tobacco and vapes continues – as total seizures surpass $5 million across the state.

Consumer and Business Services has conducted close to 20 inspections of both licenced and unlicensed businesses in the state’s Mid North and Yorke Peninsula over the past few weeks with 17 per cent of our raids since July 1 taking place in the regions.

The inspections resulted in the seizure of nearly 470,000 cigarettes (including cartons, packets, and cigarette tubes filled with illicit tobacco), nearly 150 kilograms of pouch tobacco and a small number of vapes and shisha products.

The illicit tobacco and vapes, all of which was seized from unlicensed stores, was valued at approximately $450,000.

SA Police has also been out in regional South Australia including seizing tobacco inside trucks at Tailem Bend, Monteith and Port Augusta in the past week.

The three seizures resulted in more than $1 million of loose tobacco, cigarettes and vapes meant for sale in SA being kept off the streets.

The truck located in Port Augusta also contained tobacconist signage, shop fittings, price lists for displays with Operation Eclipse detectives believing the contents were to establish a “pop-up’’ shop.

Since July 1, more than $5 million in illicit tobacco and vapes have now been seized by authorities.

Last week, the Malinauskas Government passed its nation-leading penalties in relation to the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes with penalties of up to $1.5 million.

Consumer and Business Services is conducting more raids this week across SA with vision available here of a recent raid.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We will not tolerate the threat posed to our community by the criminals involved in these illegal tobacco shops.

These raids are the largest operations in regional South Australia to date and we will continue to raid tobacco shops right around the state to get these illicit products off our streets and out of our communities.

No matter where you are operating in South Australia, if you are selling illicit tobacco and vapes, you will be caught and prosecuted.

The level of product seized shows we are making inroads on this and we will continue to work in partnership with state and federal agencies including SAPOL and Border Force to crack down on the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes throughout South Australia.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

SA Police is continuing to work with Consumer and Business Services to ensure our state is as difficult as possible for criminal groups to operate in and sell their illegal products.

Enforcement action to date emphasises how seriously this issue is being taken by police and state agencies.