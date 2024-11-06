Open burning tips

The fall season brings thoughts of apples, pumpkins, leaves, and campfires. Before you decide to burn that brush pile in the backyard, let’s refresh our knowledge on safe burning practices.

Leaves burning.

Burn safely

Whenever you burn, have a shovel and water source nearby, and never leave a fire unattended. Avoid burning on a windy days, as hot embers can easily be swept into dry grasses or leaves. You also need to be at least 1,400 feet away from the boundary of an incorporated city or village when burning.

If you're burning yard waste, be sure to check for a burn permit to ensure conditions are safe and to familiarize yourself with local fire ordinances. Most wildfires are ignited by people burning yard waste, so it's important to be cautious. A burn permit is required whenever the ground is not covered in snow.

Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula residents can view conditions at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit or call 866-922-BURN. Southern Michigan residents should check with their local municipality or fire department.

Burn efficiently

Well-dried wood is the most efficient choice for your wood stove or campfire, as it burns cleaner and produces less irritation. Dry logs should feel light when lifted and produce a hollow sound when thumped together.

Burning of trash, plastic and hazardous materials is never allowed, and can cause health issues. Safely recycle or responsibly dispose of these materials.

Burning Alternatives

Many people burn leaves and brush in the fall, but did you know you can repurpose fallen leaves instead? No fire necessary!

For a cleaner, safer alternative to burning your yard waste, try composting! Dead leaves are a great source of free mulch that will insulate perennial plants and keep garden soil from washing away in the rain. They can also be raked up into a bin or pile to turn into nutrient-rich compost. Learn how with composting tips from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

You can also create a “wild area” where leaves can break down naturally. In this area, these leaves can provide shelter and warmth for wildlife in the winter.

With these tips in mind, you’ll be set to enjoy a fall season filled with campfires, hot cider and stargazing. Find more information on safe burning at Michigan.gov/OpenBurning.