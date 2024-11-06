A Magical Evening: Magical Creatures Sanctuary Announces Its Inaugural Gala

Valerie, orphaned wild goat, one of 92 rescued animals at Magical Creatures Sanctuary

We are so excited for a night of celebration with supporters and fellow animal lovers!” — Helena Lundblad - Executive Director

HILO, HI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magical Creatures Sanctuary is thrilled to announce its inaugural gala, a magical evening dedicated to celebrating its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and offer lifelong sanctuary to farm animals on the Big Island, while serving its community with programs that promote kindness, compassion, and stewardship.

Gala attendees can look forward to a gourmet vegan dinner with a cash bar, live entertainment, a moving sanctuary presentation, and a silent auction featuring more than 75 exciting items, from a round of golf for four, to a manta ray night snorkel, or zip lining through the Hakalau Forest. Gala organizers have set a fundraising goal of $25,000 for the evening, with proceeds going directly towards the care of Magical Creatures’ 90+ rescued animals.

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM HST

Where: Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo | 93 Banyan Drive, Hilo, HI 96720

Entry: Few tickets remaining at $100 per person

To learn more and register for the gala or make a donation, please visit magicalcreaturessanctuary.org or givebutter.com/TSJLnm.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Danielle Spitz, MCS Board of Directors Vice Chair and Gala Committee Chair

(808) 937 7137| danielle@magicalcreaturessanctuary.org

Magical Creatures Sanctuary is a nonprofit farm animal rescue and sanctuary located on the Big Island’s historic Hamakua coast. Accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, Magical Creatures was founded in 2018 and is now home to over 90 animals who were saved from slaughter, rescued from neglect, have special needs, or were orphaned or injured in the wild. The sanctuary provides lifelong care to the animals it rescues and extends its reach through education, advocacy, and collaboration. Magical Creatures is completely volunteer-run and classified as a public charity under section 501(c)(3).

