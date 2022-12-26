Magical Creatures Sanctuary Becomes First Hawaii Farm Sanctuary Accredited by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Menina & Milo, two of our truly Magical Creatures

LAUPAHOEHOE, HI, USA, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magical Creatures Sanctuary rescues, rehabilitates, and offers life-long sanctuary to animals on the Big Island of Hawaii while serving the local community with programs that promote kindness, compassion, and stewardship.

The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Accredited status to Magical Creatures Sanctuary as of November 16, 2022.

Accreditation signifies that Magical Creatures Sanctuary meets GFAS’ rigorous and peer-reviewed animal care standards which are confirmed by a comprehensive site visit. Accreditation also signifies adherence to standards addressing the sustainability of the organization, ethical principles, finances, staffing, education, outreach, security and safety and other operational aspects. The Accreditation status also provides a clear and trusted means for the public, donors, and grantors to recognize Magical Creatures Sanctuary as an exceptional organization.

“We are grateful for the opportunities to share the stories of our residents at Magical Creatures” states John Hubers, Managing Director at Magical Creatures. “We want to stop the cycle of farmed animal abuse by educating our communities and advocating for the animals every chance we get. We recruit and train local volunteers to engage with the Sanctuary’s residents and to get to know them as individuals over an extended period of time. We also offer public and private tours to provide a more condensed introduction to our work and our mission.”

He continues, “We are very proud to have achieved GFAS Accreditation. While the process is rigorous and challenging, we greatly valued the opportunity to improve our policies and procedures and to discover new ways in which to care for our residents more thoroughly. This highly respected endorsement will let the world know that we are legitimate, professional, and fully committed to our work.”

“We are delighted to announce the Accreditation of Magical Creatures Sanctuary” said Jessica Harris, MS, GFAS Farmed Animal Program Director. “Their dedication to the residents, many of whom have special needs, is nothing short of, well, magical! As the only multi-species, nonprofit farm sanctuary operating on the Big Island, they provide a soft landing for farmed animals who would have nowhere else to turn. They have stepped up to this role with a strong philosophy of compassion – carried out in their professionalism, intern and volunteer opportunities, and powerful education work. They embody what it means to be a true sanctuary- it’s not magic – just daily dedication to excellence in all they do, for the animals’ sake.”

About Magical Creatures Sanctuary

Magical Creatures is a nonprofit farmed animal rescue and sanctuary located on Hawaii's Big Island. Since 2018, their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and offer lifelong sanctuary to over 90 animals on the Big Island while serving the Hawaiian community with programs that promote kindness, compassion, and stewardship. The sanctuary is entirely volunteer run with an extraordinarily dedicated team. They are helping stop the cycle of farmed animal abuse by educating others and advocating for animals every chance they get.

To learn more visit https://www.magicalcreaturessanctuary.org/

About Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the sole purpose of strengthening and supporting the work of animal sanctuaries, rescues, and rehabilitation centers worldwide. The goal of GFAS in working with and assisting these animal care facilities is to ensure they are supported, honored, recognized and rewarded for meeting important criteria in providing care to the animals in residence. GFAS was founded in 2007 by animal protection leaders from a number of different organizations in response to virtually unchecked and often hidden exploitation of animals for human entertainment and financial profit. The GFAS Board of Directors guides the organization’s work in a collaborative manner. While the board includes those in top leadership at The Humane Society of the United States, International Fund for Animal Welfare, and American Anti-Vivisection Society, all board members serve as individuals dedicated to animal sanctuaries. www.sanctuaryfederation.org.

