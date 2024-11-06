Cootamundra magpie testing completed

NSW EPA Director Operations, Scott Kidd said while sample analysis collected from several deceased birds did detect two banned pesticides, they weren’t at concentrations that would typically cause illness or death.

“Around 30 magpies were found across two residential streets in mid-September and taken to the local Cootamundra veterinary hospital displaying signs of weakness and paralysis. At least nine died at the time, and more than twenty others were taken in by local rescue groups to recover,” Mr Kidd said.

“Test results are inconclusive, and we cannot confirm whether the birds died from a poisoning incident or from naturally occurring diseases such as ‘black and white bird syndrome’, of which paralysis and weakness are primary symptoms.

“What the testing does show, however, is that chemicals found in the samples have historically been used in two banned pesticides - DDE and Dieldrin. This discovery is a serious concern, as the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority deregistered these two pesticides many years ago.

“We want to remind the community that using deregistered pesticides is an offence, and heavy penalties apply. Understandably, this incident has been distressing for the community and wildlife carers who responded to and cared for the sick magpies.”

Any resident who suspects they may have one or both pesticides in storage should immediately contact ChemClear for safe disposal. We encourage the community to report deliberate or reckless use of pesticides to our 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555 or emailing info@epa.nsw.gov.au.

Avian influenza (HPAI) was ruled out as a possible cause of death. In this instance, the EPA welcomes any further information relating to the potential cause of illness in the birds.

The use of unregistered pesticides – or the use of any pesticide in a manner that harms non-target animals or plants – can attract penalties of up to $500,000 for an individual and $2,000,000 for a corporation. There are no fines for safe disposal of deregistered pesticides through ChemClear.

