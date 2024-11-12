Premiere of Centering Pura Vida Documentary and New Book by Dr. Lily E. Espinoza

Dr. Lily E. Espinoza, speaker, author, and host of the channel Lily College Mythbusters Book cover of Centering Pura Vida

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centering Pura Vida, a groundbreaking new book and 22 minute documentary by Lily E. Espinoza, had its highly anticipated premiere at Laney College on Wednesday, October 16, during Fall Professional Development Day. The event marked the first public screening of the project, which explores the intersection of culture, identity, and personal transformation through the lens of Costa Rican philosophy and the concept of "Pura Vida."The term "Pura Vida" is a quintessential expression of Costa Rican culture, signifying a lifestyle of optimism, mindfulness, and connection to the natural world. In Centering Pura Vida, Espinoza takes audiences on a personal journey to discover the profound impact this ethos has had on her life, both as a storyteller and as an individual navigating her own cultural identity.Espinoza, a seasoned writer and first-time film executive producer, merges the visual and written word in this dual project, offering a multimedia experience that is both personal and universal. The documentary, directed by David Sovereign of OneVillage Multimedia, blends interviews, immersive visuals, and her own narration to bring the story of Pura Vida to life, while the companion book provides deeper reflections and a broader cultural context. Together, the book and film provide an evocative exploration of how the principles of Pura Vida can inform a path to peace, fulfillment, and resilience, particularly for those with multicultural backgrounds.Dr. Espinoza’s Centering Pura Vida will continue to connect with audiences across California. On Saturday, December 7, she will be a featured speaker at LocalLit, a local literary event at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library in San Jose, CA. There, she will present the book, and engage with readers, and fellow creatives in a conversation about the power of storytelling to bridge cultures and inspire change.Dr. Lily E. Espinoza started her educational career at Diablo Valley College where she earned her associate degree. She transferred to the University of California, Berkeley for her bachelor’s degree in Women’s Studies. She completed two master’s degrees, one from Columbia University in New York City and one from John F. Kennedy University in Health Education. She completed her doctorate from California State University, Fullerton in Educational Leadership focused on Community College Leadership.For more information about Centering Pura Vida, including upcoming events, visit www.drlilye.com Media Contact:Dr. Lily E. EspinozaEmail: lilyespinoza2002@yahoo.comPhone: (707) 410-8434

