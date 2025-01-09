'Centering Pura Vida' Public Screening at San Francisco International Film Award

Films premiering at the Jan 2025 San Francisco Film Awards at Balboa Theatre Executive Producer and Main Subject of the film Centering Pura Vida, Lily E. Espinoza Lily E. Espinoza currently serves at Vice President of Student Affairs in Oakland, CA..

"Centering Pura Vida" Documentary to Have First In-Person Public Screening at the San Francisco International Film Awards

The opportunity to present Centering Pura Vida in San Francisco, a city known for its love of art, is truly special. I’m grateful to director David Sovereign for his vision throughout this project.” — Lily E. Espinoza

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 22-minute documentary Centering Pura Vida, directed by David Sovereign and executive produced by Lily E. Espinoza , will have its first in-person public screening at the prestigious San Francisco International Film Awards . The event will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at the historic Balboa Theatre in San Francisco, CA, at 7:00 PM.The documentary, which explores the vibrant culture, sustainability, and lifestyle of Costa Rica’s "Pura Vida" philosophy, captures the essence of a community deeply connected to nature and well-being. With breathtaking visuals and heartfelt interviews, Centering Pura Vida provides a rare and intimate look into the ways in which people embrace simplicity, positivity, and a life full of gratitude.“We’re excited to finally share this film with a live audience,” said executive producer Lily E. Espinoza. “The opportunity to present Centering Pura Vida in San Francisco, a city known for its love of art and storytelling, is truly special. I’m grateful to director David Sovereign for his incredible vision and support throughout this project.”Tickets for the screening are available now at the Balboa Theatre, and space is limited. The evening promises an inspiring and enriching experience for all attendees.For more information about the event or inquiries about future screenings of Centering Pura Vida, please contact Lily E. Espinoza at 707.410.8434 or email lilyespinoza2002@yahoo.com.Don't miss the chance to witness the first public screening of this moving documentary, which will transport you to the heart of Costa Rica’s Pura Vida lifestyle.Event Details: Date: Tuesday, January 14Time: 7:00 PMLocation: Balboa Theatre, San Francisco, CATickets: Available at Balboa TheatreMedia Contact:Lily E. EspinozaPhone: 707.410.8434Email: lilyespinoza2002@yahoo.com

Centering Pura Vida

