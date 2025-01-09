'Centering Pura Vida' Public Screening at San Francisco International Film Award
"Centering Pura Vida" Documentary to Have First In-Person Public Screening at the San Francisco International Film Awards
The documentary, which explores the vibrant culture, sustainability, and lifestyle of Costa Rica’s "Pura Vida" philosophy, captures the essence of a community deeply connected to nature and well-being. With breathtaking visuals and heartfelt interviews, Centering Pura Vida provides a rare and intimate look into the ways in which people embrace simplicity, positivity, and a life full of gratitude.
“We’re excited to finally share this film with a live audience,” said executive producer Lily E. Espinoza. “The opportunity to present Centering Pura Vida in San Francisco, a city known for its love of art and storytelling, is truly special. I’m grateful to director David Sovereign for his incredible vision and support throughout this project.”
Tickets for the screening are available now at the Balboa Theatre, and space is limited. The evening promises an inspiring and enriching experience for all attendees.
For more information about the event or inquiries about future screenings of Centering Pura Vida, please contact Lily E. Espinoza at 707.410.8434 or email lilyespinoza2002@yahoo.com.
Don't miss the chance to witness the first public screening of this moving documentary, which will transport you to the heart of Costa Rica’s Pura Vida lifestyle.
Event Details: Date: Tuesday, January 14
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Balboa Theatre, San Francisco, CA
Tickets: Available at Balboa Theatre
Media Contact:
Lily E. Espinoza
Phone: 707.410.8434
Email: lilyespinoza2002@yahoo.com
Lily E. Espinoza
Lily E. Espinoza
+1 707-410-8434
lilyespinoza2002@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Centering Pura Vida
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.