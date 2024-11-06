DOCTORS MATTER: 1,000+ PHYSICIANS ACROSS THE NATION BROUGHT WINS FOR WOMEN OVER THE FINISH LINE

AAPLOG Physicians in action

For Months Leading up to Election Day, Physicians Highlighted Dangerous Risks of Now-Defeated Proposals

Amendment 4 was bad for doctors and bad for women. We’re proud of everything our doctors did to defeat it.” — Dr. Christina Francis, CEO of AAPLOG

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AAPLOG Action, the advocacy arm of the American Association of Pro-life OB/GYNs and its partner groups, Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4 and Doctors for Dakotans, released details of their efforts to defeat Amendment 4 in Florida and Amendment G in South Dakota.

After 7 straight statewide ballot defeats for abortion opponents, doctors led the way to secure the pro-life movement’s first wins at the ballot box, most notably in Florida and South Dakota.

AAPLOG Action helped launch Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4, a coalition of medical professionals that turned the tide for life-affirming care to help deliver a win in Florida. Announcing the coalition officially in the opinion pages of the Miami Herald in August, Florida physicians explained the stakes of this fight for their patients. They then recruited 718 of their colleagues up and down the state, mobilizing dozens of doctors to speak out as medical experts and expose the dangers of Amendment 4.

“In the weeks leading up to Election Day, our physicians barnstormed the state, holding half a dozen major press events alongside Governor Ron DeSantis,” said Dr. Christina Francis, CEO of AAPLOG Action. “Our coalition members participated in 52 individual physician interviews in English and Spanish, secured 335 press stories, and reached more than half a million Florida voters with our physician videos on social media by Election Day. Amendment 4 was bad for doctors and bad for women. We’re proud of everything our doctors did to defeat it.”

Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4 is a network of over seven hundred physicians across Florida from Jacksonville down to Miami, spanning 50+ specialties practicing in over a hundred cities and virtually every county.

In South Dakota, AAPLOG Action helped launch Doctors for Dakotans, a coalition of South Dakota medical professionals dedicated to defeating state abortion Amendment G. Dr. Patti Giebink, a South Dakota OB-GYN, penned a featured op-ed in the South Dakota Scout opposing the measure. After recruiting several medical professionals in the state to oppose the amendment, AAPLOG Action provided media training and secured 8 press interviews and 21 media stories featuring physicians opposing the measure, leading to its ultimate defeat.

South Dakota Secretary of Health Melissa Magstadt shared:

“Our doctor’s voices were critical in truly demonstrating that South Dakota’s laws work to protect the lives of women in our state. Thank you to the physicians who brought their expertise to this crucial election decision.”

The abortion defeats in Florida and South Dakota show that when physicians and other medical professionals are engaged and organized on the pro-life side, electoral victories are possible.

For interview requests and additional information, please contact: prudence@peschdigital.com

###

AAPLOG Action is the 501(c)(4) advocacy arm of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians & Gynecologists, which works to inform the American public on life-affirming evidence-based care for women and their children in politics and policy.



CONTACT: AAPLOG Action I Prudence Robertson

prudence@peschdigital.com, 240-672-2828

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.