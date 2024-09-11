Florida Physicians Unite Against Amendment 4 in Orlando

Hundreds Strong, Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4, Highlight Risks for Women in Deceptive Constitutional Amendment

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today over a dozen physicians representing hundreds across the Sunshine State hosted a press conference in Orlando to oppose Amendment 4, a proposed constitutional amendment that is severely out of step with the way Florida doctors practice medicine.

Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4 is a coalition of hundreds of healthcare professionals who are deeply concerned that this amendment would undermine their ability to provide women with excellent care. The physicians were joined by Jason Weida, Florida Secretary at the Agency for Health Care Administration and two women who were harmed during abortion procedures in Florida.

Excerpts from the speakers’ remarks can be found below:

“Amendment 4 fails to define critical terms such as “viability”, “healthcare provider,” and “women’s health,” and will only lead to unregulated, risky abortions, putting the lives of women, my patients, at risk. That’s why I urge you to vote NO on Amendment 4.” - Dr. Angeli Akey, MD board certified internist practicing in Gainesville

“As a homegrown Florida girl who has been caring for women for 33 years, I believe that most even people who are in favor of abortion in some cases will vote no on this Amendment when they read the text. It simply goes too far.” - Dr. Tamberly McCarus, board certified OB/GYN practicing in Celebration

“I would like to humbly request that Florida voters say NO to Amendment 4, which would allow abortion without limits, for any reason, without doctors, and without parental consent. It will bring misery to our emergency rooms and hospital systems who will have to manage all the complications of abortions performed by non-physicians. Amendment 4, if passed, will hurt our women, our daughters and our great state of Florida.” - Dr. Ana Verdeja, board certified OB/GYN practicing in Plant City

“My surgical abortion was terrifying. Additionally, my body never fully healed. My subsequent deliveries came with severe complications caused by scar tissue in my uterus from my previous abortion. Abortion may seem to be a quick and easy fix to an unplanned pregnancy, but the truth is abortion is traumatizing, creates deeper lifelong consequences that cannot be undone, and there is nothing easy about it. Abortion is not health care. That’s why I’m voting no on Amendment 4.” - Christina B., an Orlando woman harmed by abortion in Florida

“My husband and I believed that abortion was the safest thing for our family and for my life. But the horrific effects have been unimaginable. And I can tell you, my body has paid the price, with continuing medical conditions that still wreak havoc on my life today. It’s iimportant to consider how opening the door for even more harmful abortions like this in Florida, will impact all of us as Floridians.” - Barbara C., an Orlando woman harmed by abortion in Florida

“I speak to you today with a passion to provide women with the most excellent care possible. All of the physicians who are here with me today and the hundreds of medical professionals of Florida Physicians against Amendment 4 are driven by our shared hope that we can continue to serve our patients by ensuring they receive safe, timely and life-improving care. Amendment 4, through its vague language meant to deceive voters, threatens our ability to do just that and puts all our patients at risk. It is unnecessary and dangerous.” - Dr. Christina Francis, board certified OB/GYN hospitalist, CEO of AAPLOG and AAPLOG Action

To schedule an interview with one of today’s speakers, please contact: prudence@peschdigital.com

AAPLOG Action is the 501(c)(4) advocacy arm of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians & Gynecologists, which works to inform the American public on life-affirming evidence-based care for women and their children in politics and policy.

CONTACT: AAPLOG Action I Prudence Robertson

prudence@peschdigital.com

