Los Angeles Rainy Season: A Cause For Concern For Motorcyclists

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the weather in Los Angeles begins it's rainy season, there has been a concerning increase in motorcycle accidents . According to recent data from the Los Angeles Police Department, there has been a 15% increase in motorcycle accidents during the past month compared to the same time period last year.November through April is the wet season, with mild to warm temperatures, and more frequent rain. The heaviest rainfall is between December and February.Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari , a well-known personal Injury attorney and owner of Heidari Law Group in Los Angeles, Oakland and 10 other California locations states "when rainy weather starts, motorcyclists on the road are at a higher risk of accidents. The roads become slick, and a motorcyclist may lose control of his vehicle. The majority of these accidents are due to reckless driving and failure to follow traffic laws." Heidari also states "we've handled some pretty catastrophic motorcycle accident cases involving motorcycle drivers, cars, pedestrians and drunk drivers. The injuries have ranged from broken bones, concussions and loss of limbs."Heidari Law Group is urging all motorcyclists to practice safe driving habits and follow traffic laws to prevent accidents. They are also reminding drivers of vehicles to be cautious and aware of motorcyclists on the road, especially when the roads are wet."If you are in an accident, no matter how small, immediately contact 911, your insurance company and a personal injury lawyer to represent you. Personal Injury attorneys go after the insurance companies so that in the event of a motorcycle accident, you can be awarded the most money for your injuries, hospital bills and pain and suffering" says Sam Ryan Heidari. "It is the job of the attorney to defend you against the insurance companies who will try to settle for as little as possible."The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement stating that they are concerned about the increase in motorcycle accidents in LA and in surrounding cities, because of the severity of the injuries that arise from these accidents.In 2023, 586 motorcycle riders and passengers died in California, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).Statistics show that motorcyclists are disproportionately represented among vehicle occupants who are injured or killed in crashes. In 2021, motorcyclists accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities in the United States, despite only making up 3.5% of registered vehiclesFor more information and to discuss your car or motorcycle accident free of charge, call 702-999-7777 or visit www.heidarilawgroup.com Para obtener ayuda en espanol call 823-225-5454 o visite www.AbogadosConExperiencia.com

