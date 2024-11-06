Cellev8 and Zyppah Announce Collaborative Sales Agreement Targeting 90 Million Snoring Americans

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellev8, a leading provider of Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) gummies, and Zyppah, the innovator of patented anti-snoring devices, have joined forces in a groundbreaking collaborative sales agreement. This partnership aims to address the needs of the estimated 90 million Americans affected by snoring, offering a comprehensive solution for better sleep and enhanced recovery.Snoring and InflammationThe impact of snoring-related inflammation can lead to various health issues:Increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurodegenerative conditions.Higher levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation, in severe snorers.Potential damage to the endothelial cells lining blood vessels, contributing to cardiovascular problems.Cellev8's Product and Its Potential BenefitsCellev8's Inflammation and Recovery Gummies, containing clinically proven SOD2 and other mega antioxidants, could potentially help the snoring population by:Reducing oxidative stress: SOD is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes superoxide radicals, which are elevated in chronic inflammatory conditions.Combating inflammation: Our clinically proven SOD2 has shown anti-inflammatory properties in various studies, helping to mitigate inflammatory effects.Supporting overall health: The combination of clinically proven SOD2 and other antioxidants in Cellev8's product may additionally help protect against the cellular damage associated with chronic inflammation.Michael Ferraro, CEO of Cellev8 Nutrition, stated: "By addressing the underlying inflammation associated with snoring, we believe Cellev8's product could help reduce the risk of related health complications and improve overall well-being for the millions affected by snoring. We are proud to be working with such a successful and innovative company like Zyppah. It seems like everyone snores and Zyppah's solutions have helped so many people put that to bed-no pun intended-over the years, from mom and dad all the way to famous people like Shaquille O'Neal. We are confident that adding SOD and the other powerful all-natural ingredients contained in the Cellev8 line of products will help people sleep better and improve natural energy during the day, faster recovery from workouts and fatigue, and an overall feeling of being healthier every day. Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, founder and CEO of Zyppah, commented: "This collaboration with Cellev8 aligns perfectly with our mission to give everyone great sleep every night of their lives. By combining our snoring solutions, which have already helped over 500,000 customers, with Cellev8's recovery gummies, we're offering a more comprehensive approach to sleep health and overall well-being. Cellev8's Inflammation and Recovery Gummies could be one of the best supplements ever created. They are crafted with Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) and combined with mega antioxidants to impact the very root of most evils in the body-inflammation. SOD is the most important enzymatic antioxidant that your body produces to protect your cells. Having such a product available in the form of a tasty gummy could change the supplemental wellness market forever. We are proud to be a sales partner of Cellev8 and look forward to helping change wellness for the future."AvailabilityThe joint offering will provide millions of potential people the opportunity to buy the Cellev8 product line through its discount and subscription model at Zyppah.com. The products will also be available on Cellev8.com with specific codes for Zyppah-driven customers and their associated discounts. Ferraro added: "This is a true game changer, and we have already witnessed the results and now millions of others can too."About Cellev8:Cellev8 Nutrition and the Cellev8 line of products harness the powerful antioxidant SOD and combine it with other mega ingredients to create supplements that repair, rejuvenate, and restore the body from a cellular level providing positive results for people's health.About Zyppah:Zyppah is the creator of FDA-cleared, clinically proven anti-snoring devices. With a 91% success rate in clinical trials, Zyppah's patented tongue stabilization technology has helped nearly a million customers achieve better sleep.FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.For more information, email WeCare@zyppah.comSOURCE: Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.

