RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyppah Expands Leadership Team with Strategic AdditionsZyppah, a leader in innovative sleep solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of two exceptional professionals to its executive team: Josh C. Burris has agreed to join the Zyppah board of directors as the Executive Vice Chairman and Richard Serbin is joining the company as Chief Science Officer.Josh C. Burris - Executive Vice ChairmanZyppah proudly welcomes Josh C. Burris, bringing over 25 years of experience driving transformative growth across diverse industries. Renowned for his visionary leadership, Mr. Burris has held pivotal roles in high-performance organizations with P&L responsibility for operations exceeding $3.5 billion.From 2019 to 2023, Mr. Burris served initially as President and Chief US Officer, and then Chief Executive Officer of GNC. During his tenure, he fostered a culture of innovation and change, leading GNC to achieve continuous growth across corporate and franchise stores, e- commerce, wholesale, and international markets. Mr. Burris expanded GNC's wholesale business by establishing new partnerships with major retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Wawa, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Sam’s Club, LA Fitness, Dick’s Sporting Goods, PETCO, Hudson News, Pilot Flying J, among others. This initiative solidified GNC’s presence in the CPG space while building brand awareness and growth potential for its corporate and franchise stores.Before his tenure at GNC, Mr. Burris played crucial roles in several multinational retail organizations, including AM Retail Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of GIII Apparel Group Ltd.) and at Abercrombie & Fitch, where he was part of the leadership team that expanded the company from $200 million to $3.5 billion.Richard Serbin - Chief Science OfficerRichard Serbin joins Zyppah as Chief Science Officer, bringing four decades of experience as aglobal strategy advisor and entrepreneur, along with extensive credentials in pharmacy and law. An expert in FDA regulatory matters and the licensing of healthcare products, Mr. Serbin is well-positioned to advance ZYPPAH’s innovative product offerings.Throughout his career, Mr. Serbin has held prominent positions, including Chief FDA Counsel and Chief FDA Officer for Johnson and Johnson Corporation, as well as Vice President of Corporate Development at Johnson and Johnson. His board experience spans sixteen domestic and international companies across fields ranging from biotechnology to consumer products.For the past 15 years, Mr. Serbin has served as a senior advisor to the Swedish American Life Science Summit (SALSS), participating in discussions with Nobel Laureates, corporate executives, and leading university researchers. His academic contributions include creating the Food and Drug Law Course at Seton Hall Law School and serving as an adjunct professor of pharmacy law at Rutgers College of Pharmacy.Mr. Serbin holds a B.S. from Rutgers University, a B.Ph. from Rutgers College of Pharmacy, aJ.D. from Seton Hall Law School, and an LL.M. in Trade Regulation from New York University– Graduate School of Law.Looking AheadThe addition of Josh C. Burris and Richard Serbin to the Zyppah leadership team represents a significant step in the company's commitment to innovation and growth. Their combined expertise in strategic growth and scientific research will be instrumental as Zyppah continues to expand its market presence and enhance its product offerings.“We are thrilled to welcome Josh and Richard to our team,” said Lawrence Biggs, CEO of Zyppah. “Their impressive backgrounds and forward-thinking approaches align perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that their leadership will drive Zyppah to new heights. The caliber and experience of these executives validate the immense potential Zyppah has in the sleep market.”For media inquiries, please contact:Lawrence BiggsCEO ZYPPAH Inc. 954-395-1108Larry@Zyppah.com

