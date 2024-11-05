Submit Release
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation Announces Board Resignation

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro Grande Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “CEG”) (CSE:CEG) announces that, after many years of service, Mario Hernandez, has decided to resign from the Board of Directors and in all other capacities with CEG. Mr. Hernandez has served on the Board since 1997 and provided much support, knowledge and advice to the Company over the years. The Board wishes Mr. Hernandez all the best and thanks him for his long and dedicated service to the Company.  

For further information, contact:
Peter Hogg, CFO and interim CEO
James Mac Auliffe
E-Mail: ceg@cegmining.com
Telephone: +56 9 9837 4476
Website: www.cegmining.com


