Football returns to West Lakes with construction of SANFL talent facility

Release date: 06/11/24

Construction has begun on a new $25.3 million South Australian National Football League (SANFL) facility at West Lakes that will nurture the next generation of South Australian football talent.

The Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments have invested in the new SANFL Talent and Community Facility, which will be the home of talent pathways for South Australian footballers, as well as a facility that can be used by the wider community.

The facility will be located at the site which was formerly Football Park, the home of Australian Rules Football for over 40 years before AFL matches returned to Adelaide Oval in 2014.

The new SANFL Talent and Community Facility will include:

A state-of-the-art high-performance training and development environment, including unisex player changerooms and a gymnasium with strength and conditioning and athlete recovery facilities

A multi-purpose community function centre

Allied health practice rooms for use by the broader community

New administration offices for SANFL Talent Development

A plaza to support community and sporting events.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2025, with over 100 jobs created during construction.

The project is funded by $6 million from the Albanese Government and $5 million from the Malinauskas Government, with the remaining investment provided by the SANFL and AFL.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King:

“This fabulous facility will support more than 300 players directly involved in SANFL underage male and female state talent programs, as well as First Nations and multicultural programs.

“It will enhance community connections while supporting South Australians’ health and wellbeing – two values at the core of our government’s approach to federal funding.”

Attributable to Federal Minister for Health and Member for Hindmarsh Mark Butler:

“I’m thrilled we can deliver this new facility at West Lakes.

“Our investment in the old Football Park space will mean community members can use this multi-purpose function centre and education spaces.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Katrine Hildyard:

“I am so pleased that construction on this outstanding new facility is underway.

“Community facilities like this are powerful in improving people’s physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing, in bringing people together and in creating a really strong sense of community.

“This facility is a shining example of the State Government’s commitment to investing in sport for members of the community and our brightest prospects for the future and in local facilities that give people improved opportunities to be active.

“This inclusive facility will further cement South Australia as a national leader for women’s football. Backing girls and women in sport means creating the facilities they need to equally and actively participate in the sport they love. This facility sends a strong message that they are welcome to do just that.”

Attributable to South Australian National Football League Chief Executive Officer Darren Chandler:

“The construction of the $25 million Talent and Community precinct at West Lakes is a monumental step forward for SANFL and our commitment to developing the best young male and female athletes in our state.

“This significant project, which has been five years in the making, gives our most talented young players the best opportunity to succeed and to realise the dream of playing Australian football at the highest levels.

“Not only will it be a state-of-the-art facility that supports young South Australians, but also a place for broader community connection, enjoyment and improved health and wellbeing.

“We are thrilled to finally see this exciting project for the future of football in South Australia come to life over the next 12 months.”