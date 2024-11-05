Cybertip Leads to Arrest of Lawrence County Man

LAWRENCE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad has resulted in the arrest of a Summertown man.

On November 4th, TBI agents received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an online app account that had shared child sexual abuse material. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Summertown, where a cell phone was located that contained child sex abuse material. The investigation further identified Stephen Dyer as the individual who owned the phone and the account.

With assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and TBI Criminal Investigation Division special agents, on November 5th, Stephen Thomas Dyer (DOB 10/09/1996) was arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.