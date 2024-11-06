'Anderson Valley: A Coastal Love Affair with Wine' Documentary Premieres at Mendocino Film Festival to Rave Reviews

This compelling story of rogue farmers and winemakers goes on the road to film festivals across the U.S. and around the world

MENDOCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capturing the original winemakers and families that found their way to Anderson Valley in Mendocino County in the 1970s, this made-on-a-shoestring documentary has captured the hearts of Mendocino residents and is preparing to bring the story of Anderson Valley to other film festivals around the U.S. and internationally."This exciting project grew out of a roundtable discussion during a press event in March 2023," said Executive Director of the Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association (AVWA) Courtney DeGraff, who also served as the film's Executive Producer. "The conversation was so fascinating that we knew we had to document the original film vintners and growers that discovered the region and helped build it into the world class wine appellation it is today."Produced and directed by Barbara Barrielle with cinematographer Kellen Lim, the 25 minute film is now available at the link below. We expect to have the opportunity to show the short documentary at different festival venues, bringing the story of Anderson Valley and our wines to a broader audience.Featured in the documentary, which is now intended to be the first of a four-part series documenting the rise of Anderson Valley sparkling wine, Pinot Noir, Alsatian white wines and the future of the region, are Zac Robinson ( www.huschvineyards.com ), Ted Bennett and Deborah Cahn ( www.navarrowine.com ), Lulu Handley ( www.handleycellars.com ), Allan Green (founder of www.greenwoodridge.com ), grower Brad Wiley, Norm Kobler and his mother Teresa Kobler (founders of Lazy Creek Vineyards), and legendary Wine journalist Dan Berger, who has been writing about Anderson Valley since the earliest days.From a bunch of hippies and wine lovers looking to find a more rural, off-the-grid place to raise their families, these pioneers grew an internationally recognized wine region that still retains its true rural character. Watch the documentary and contact Barbara Barrielle to arrange a visit.About the Anderson Valley Winegrowers AssociationThe Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association (AVWA) is a 501c(6) and was founded in 1983 – the same year as the appellation. Made up of 25 vineyards, 66 wineries and 63 associate members, the nonprofit organization operates with the goal of supporting the region’s premier grape growers and wineries, and promoting the region’s distinguished wines. In addition to acting as a resource for its members, the association aims to better its community by donating funds yearly to local nonprofit organizations.

Documentary: Anderson Valley, A Coastal Love Affair with Wine

