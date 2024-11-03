Anderson Valley Presents The International White Wine Festival February 15-16, 2025, Celebrating All Wines White

Join us for White Wines from Around the World

PHILO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- White wine is hot right now and Anderson Valley revisits the AVA’s roots by celebrating all things white wine this year internationally by inviting producers from across the U.S. and around the world to celebrate the white grapes of their respective regions.The renowned Anderson Valley was founded on the belief that aromatic Alsatian varieties would do well given the area’s cool, coastal climate. White grapes like Riesling, Pinot Gris and Gewürztraminer were initially celebrated at Anderson Valley’s Annual Alsace Festival every February.As other grape varieties like Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc have exploded in the Anderson Valley, the time has come to celebrate all of the white wine grapes grown in Anderson Valley and from other cool climate regions, including white expressions of a traditionally red grapes like Pinot Noir, which has become popular as White Pinot Noir by limiting skin contact and preserving flavors.Ramping up our celebration of white wines, Anderson Valley is inviting wines to be poured from wine-growing regions like Willamette Valley, Colorado, California’s Central Coast, New Zealand, Alsace, Baja, the Loire Valley, and cooler areas of Italy, to name a few.The International White Wine Festival takes place at the Mendocino Fairgrounds in Boonville, California, with a Grand Tasting on Saturday, February 15, 2025, 12:00 - 3:00 PM with a VIP hour beginning at 11:00 AM and a potential Gewürztraminer seminar preceding the tasting at 10:00 AM that day. Sunday, February 16, 2024, continues our celebration of white wine with open horses at wineries throughout the Valley.Plan your weekend now and help us to get this reimagined Anderson Valley International White Wine Festival relaunched this February 15-16. 2025! This complete embrace of all white varieties with a focus on Anderson Valley Chardonnay and Alsatian varietals is a true celebration of all white grapes from around the world. www.avwines.com/winter-white-wine-festival/ About the Anderson Valley Winegrowers AssociationThe Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association (AVWA) was founded in 1983 – the same year as the appellation. Made up of 25 vineyard, 65 winery and 63 associate members, the nonprofit organization operates with the goal of supporting the region’s premier grape growers and wineries, as well as promoting the region’s distinguished wines. In addition to acting as a resource for its members, the association aims to better its community by donating funds yearly to local nonprofit organizations.

