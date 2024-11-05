Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission meets Nov. 19 and 20 in Keizer

KEIZER, Oregon — The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene Nov. 19 and 20 in Keizer, Oregon for a work session, executive session and business meeting that includes proposed rule updates, contract approvals, a land acquisition and a property transfer to the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon.

On Nov. 19, commissioners will tour Champoeg State Heritage Area in the morning and hold a work session and training 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. about Heritage grants and outreach and Diversity Equity and Inclusion at Keizer Event Center, 930 Chemawa Road.

On Nov. 20, commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:30 a.m. at Keizer Event Center, 930 Chemawa Road, to discuss real estate and legal issues. Executive sessions are closed to the public. A business meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be open to the public.

Anyone may attend or listen to the business meeting; instructions on how to listen will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting. The business meeting includes time for informal public comment related to any items not on the agenda. Registration is required to speak at the meeting if attending online, and is available online at https://bit.ly/registrationnovember2024commission.

The deadline to register to speak at the meeting virtually is 5 p.m., Nov. 15. No advance registration is required to speak in person at the meeting. Time per speaker is limited to three minutes. Please submit written public comments by 5 p.m. Nov. 15 to katie.gauthier@oprd.oregon.gov.

The full agenda and supporting documents will be posted on the commission web page. Notable requests:

Approval of proposed transfer of Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area in Polk County to the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon. The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon has been co-managing the property since 2023 and would use the 110-acre property as a hub for celebration in addition to keeping the property open to visitors.

Approval of proposed land acquisition of 32-acre property adjoining Brian Booth State Park that consists of a section of South Beaver Creek, approximately 13-acres of wetlands as well as upland forested areas. The land would benefit efforts to conserve the Beaver Creek wetlands, support recreational opportunities in the area such as hiking and bird watching and the existing residence could eventually be used as office space or employee housing.

Adoption of proposed rule change that would add Brookings to the list of cities where overnight camping is prohibited along the ocean shore within city limits. The change was requested through a petition from residents living near Mill Beach in Brookings due to public health and safety concerns.

Adoption of proposed rule change that would give the director greater flexibility to decide which parks charge a day - use parking permit fee. The proposed rule change would technically apply the day - use parking permit fee to all state parks but give the director the ability to waive the fee. If adopted, the director plans to waive the fee at most parks.

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Denise Warburton, commission assistant, at least three days in advance: denise.warburton@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-779-9729.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission promotes outdoor recreation and heritage by establishing policies, adopting rules and setting the budget for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The seven members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. They serve four-year terms and meet several times a year at locations across the state.

