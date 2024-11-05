Keeping Chehalis basin communities safe and prosperous

The Washington Legislature has awarded $18.5 million to the city of Hoquiam to further advance the Aberdeen-Hoquiam Flood Protection Project in Grays Harbor County. The one-time state grant will help Hoquiam and Aberdeen match federal funding they’ve received to design, permit, and build the $160.5 million flood mitigation project.

Since sizeable portions of Hoquiam and Aberdeen are located at or near sea level, the two cities are working together on the project. Flooding has historically impacted low-lying urban areas between the Wishkah and Hoquiam rivers, north of the Chehalis River.

Building climate resilience, supporting Chehalis Basin Strategy

The Aberdeen-Hoquiam project also supports the long-term Chehalis Basin Strategy which aims to improve the health and resilience of local communities in the Chehalis River basin by reducing flood-related damage.

Aberdeen and Hoquiam are seeking to build 10.9 miles of earthen, concrete, and sheet pile levees. The project includes the 6.2-mile North Shore Levee and 4.7-mile North Shore Levee-West Segment to serve as barriers between land and water to protect the cities during major storms, king tides, rapid snow melt, and other high-water events.

The levees will help the cities build local resilience to climate change as local sea levels rise and regional storms increase in frequency and intensity.

New pump station integral project component

In July, the City of Aberdeen opened the new $22 million Fry Creek pump station, a critical component of the overall flood mitigation project. Our Office of Chehalis Basin and independent Chehalis Basin Board provided $12.3 million to help construct the state-of-the-art facility, capable of pumping up to 130,000 gallons of water per minute to discharge excess storm and tidal waters to Grays Harbor.

Economic benefits

Grays Harbor County is one of the most economically disadvantaged areas in Washington and risks associated with flooding have deterred economic investment in the community. Once the levees are built, however, the project will protect 5,100 properties, 1,354 businesses, nearly 1,300 jobs, and local infrastructure including utilities, roads, and bridges.

Keeping floodwaters out of the cities’ urban areas will also help reduce local flood risks and remove significant portions of Hoquiam and Aberdeen from the 100-year mapped floodplain. As a result, many property owners and businesses will no longer have to obtain flood insurance, saving them up to $1.2 million annually for money they would have spent on insurance premiums. And those choosing to retain optional flood insurance policies are likely to see their premiums reduced.

Environmental justice assessment for state grant

Washington's environmental justice law, the Healthy Environment for All Act, empowers us to conduct environmental justice assessments when planning significant actions, including the $18.5 million state grant investment for the Aberdeen-Hoquiam Flood Protection Project.

The grant to Hoquiam is worth more than $12 million and considered a significant state action. Our Oct. 2 environmental justice assessment notice for the North Shore Levee 2023-25 state capital budget proviso is posted on the state Office of Financial Management’s website.

The assessment will help us better understand the wide range of environmental justice impacts the grant may have on the community to make informed decisions that reduce environmental harms and address environmental and health disparities in overburdened communities.

Seeking feedback, answering questions about state grant

We want to hear from residents and businesses who could be directly affected by the $18.5 million state grant investment for the flood protection project, answer questions, and help us identify people and communities to engage further. To get more information and ask questions about the environmental justice assessment, please contact Pat Brommer, fiscal manager for our Office of Chehalis Basin.

