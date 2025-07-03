Central Washington Asphalt fined for asphalt spill into Peshastin Creek

OLYMPIA –

An asphalt paving company received a $49,000 penalty for a 2023 incident in Peshastin, Washington, that spilled asphalt into Peshastin Creek.

On July 21, 2023, Central Washington Asphalt was repaving a bridge on U.S. Highway 2 when at least 70 gallons of hot mixed asphalt fell through a 3-inch gap between the twin bridges on US 2. About 35 gallons of the mix entered the creek, with the remainder landing on the dry creek bed and banks.

The Washington State Department of Transportation discovered the spill during an Aug. 10 inspection and directed Central Washington Asphalt to report it. The company notified Ecology on Aug. 22 but failed to immediately begin cleanup as directed.

Ecology's investigation found the asphalt company did not use sufficient methods to prevent asphalt from falling through. Despite Ecology’s repeated direction, Central Washington Asphalt’s attempts to remove the material were ineffective, and it remained in place.

On Sept. 28, Ecology responders removed about 20 gallons of hardened asphalt and debris, but rising creek levels prevented full recovery.

Peshastin Creek supports species listed under the U.S. Endangered Species Act and serves as an important spawning and cold-water refuge site.

Central Washington Asphalt has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.